Sensing the uneasiness in the room, Louis Robertson gambled on an icebreaker.
The quiet engineer’s anxiety over meeting new people often kept him from talking to strangers, let alone cracking a joke in front of them. But as he looked around at the other nervous guests, fellow transplants who had responded to a Facebook invitation to a dinner party in Carolina Forest, he went for it.
“Hey, who thought this was some type of swingers’ thing?” he asked.
Laughter erupted. The room relaxed. No, no one was there to share anything other than a meal.
That first dinner on Jan. 15 would last until after 1 a.m. Over chicken marsala and angel hair pasta, a group of 10 people ranging in age from 37 to 77 sat at tables covered in checkered tablecloths and forged friendships. The Carolina Forest Dinner Club was born.
Since that inaugural meal, the group has grown to more than 620 members on its private Facebook page. Hosts come from all over Carolina Forest, and each holds a gathering of typically 10-30 people.
There was a St. Patrick’s Day-themed dinner in Clear Pond with corned beef, cabbage and soda bread. In May, a Cinco De Mayo feast in The Bluffs on the Waterway offered grilled shrimp tacos and street corn. There was a bourbon, beer and brats night, a Mardi Gras feast and even a Clue-themed murder mystery dinner.
The goal of the club is simple: to make new friends in a fun setting and enjoy a homemade meal.
“You come into our home as a stranger, and you leave as a friend,” said Todd Kullen, who hosted the first dinner with his girlfriend Jodi Wrublik.
The couple formed the group after moving to Carolina Waterway Plantation from the Washington D.C. area last fall.
Two weeks after they arrived, Kullen was already itching to return to D.C. He struggled to make friends here. The bar scene didn’t thrill him, and, always a social butterfly, he wasn’t interested in cocooning himself alone in his home.
“I was ready to bail,” said Kullen, who runs a wealth management firm. “I was ready to get in the car and leave because I am used to being social. I’m a talker.”
But Wrublik had another idea: Why not host a dinner, post an invitation on Facebook and see who shows up?
In a community where seemingly everyone calls another region of the country home, they figured that surely other folks were looking to make friends, too.
The couple soon found they were right. After being isolated during the pandemic, many newcomers wanted to get out, but they didn’t know anyone here. More folks were working from home, too, and that had removed the camaraderie of the office.
“We just had nobody to do anything with,” said Summer Robertson, Louis Robertson’s wife. They moved to Carolina Forest from Tennessee in November. Both work from home — he designs power company trucks, she’s a medical assistant in chronic care management — and they wanted to live in the place where they had vacationed for years. But like Kullen, they found that making friends here wasn’t easy.
When Summer Robertson first noticed a Facebook post about the dinner club’s Italian meal, she scrolled on, assuming her shy husband wouldn’t want to eat with strangers. Then she found out he was already planning to go. They brought a caprese salad.
The Robertsons not only attend club dinners, but they meet up with fellow diners outside of the meals. Earlier this month, they went to the birthday party for a new friend’s daughter.
“I feel like we have a sense of family here now,” Summer Robertson said. “If I need something, I can reach out to somebody in the group and the majority of the time they’re going to be there to help me.”
People come to the dinners for different reasons. Empty nesters want something to do now that there are no soccer practices and car rider lines. Divorcees show up searching for a social life on the other side of marriage. And some folks just like to meet new people in a low-pressure setting.
Justin Danforth remembers when his wife Nona discovered one of Kullen’s posts in the “Myrtle Vegas” Facebook group. Real estate investors from Virginia Beach, the couple moved to Carolina Forest in April 2021. But by January, they didn’t know anyone in the community and Nona Danforth told her husband it was time to venture out. They don’t drink alcohol, so the club seemed like a good fit.
Their first dinner was a fondue party at the home of Kullen and Wrublik.
“The people that we met were all so inviting, so friendly and warm and caring,” Justin Danforth said. “And we met with almost all of them outside of that dinner party.”
The Danforths would later host their own event — a poke bowl party. They provided steak, chicken and rice while the guests brought toppings and sauces.
Denise Wright, a science teacher at Ocean Bay Middle School, made her first visit to a dinner club event on Sept. 4. Although she’s lived in the area for more than 20 years, she’s a proud extrovert and had no problem taking her chocolate and vanilla chip cookies to a room full of strangers.
“I just love meeting new people,” she said. “That’s part of my personality.”
With hundreds of people in the group, obviously not every person attends every dinner. Some meals are all newcomers. Others include mostly familiar faces.
Once a host posts an event, guests can sign up to bring something until the host’s capacity is reached and the dinner signup is closed. Hosts do not list their addresses in a post, hoping to avoid a crowd of people showing up who haven’t registered. There are a few rules. The main one is that whatever a guest brings must be homemade. The club also emphasizes creativity and fun concepts.
For example, on Sept. 4 Kullen and Wrublik hosted a "Back to School" cookout. Wrublik wore a Monmouth University shirt in honor of her alma mater while Kullen bought a Carolina Forest Panthers t-shirt at Food Lion to show local pride.
“It’s really important to us that everything has a theme,” Kullen said. “We really want to make something come to life.”
His long-term goal for the group is to continue to add hosts and eventually see the idea expand to other Grand Strand communities. Every time he hears about people who met at the club later going out for drinks or to a concert, he counts that as a success.
“To us, that warms our heart,” he said.
For Patty Rucki, the dinner club offered more than new friends. It was a way to leave the house.
Rucki and her husband Craig built their Berkshire Forest home in 2007 with the intention of moving. But their life in New Jersey kept them busy and they ended up renting out their house here until they finally made the move in January 2021. Three months later, Craig Rucki unexpectedly died and Patty Rucki found herself without her partner of 37 years and living in a place where she knew no one.
But at the dinners she discovered a warm, welcoming presence, and she began to enjoy the company of kind strangers who became friends.
“The first time is the hardest walking in,” she said. “But after that it gets a little bit easier.”
As the one-year date of her husband’s death drew close, Rucki needed a distraction and she decided to host her first dinner. She was in the middle of some home improvement projects and she knew a deadline would force her to complete them.
“It kept my mind occupied,” she said. “It kept me busy. I didn’t have time to think about things before the dinner. … This was 1,000 times outside of my comfort zone. My family couldn’t believe I was even doing this.”
The theme of her meal was “Back to your roots” and guests were asked to bring a dish that reflected their culture and background. She made pierogies, a nod to her late husband’s Polish heritage.
Now she’s planning a “Friendsgiving,” a traditional turkey meal in November.
Outside of the dinners, Rucki said she doesn’t go out much. But these gatherings, they’re important.
“It kept me putting one foot in front of the other,” she said.
