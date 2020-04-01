Authorities arrested a suspect accused in the murder of a retired Conway police officer, according to a news release from the Horry County Police Department.
Eric Faulk was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in Green Sea.
Police suspect Faulk killed 65-year-old James Odell Cochran on March 5.
Around 6 p.m. that day, officers were called to a home on Long Branch Road near Conway where they found Cochran with "injuries consistent with a homicide," the HCPD previously announced.
"Faulk was taken into custody through a coordinated effort involving HCPD West Precinct officers, detectives from HCPD Criminal Investigations Division, as well as our task force agents and partners with the U.S. Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force," the agency's release sent out Wednesday said.
Following the murder, police released a photo of Faulk and information about him as they searched for the wanted suspect, who authorities said was to be considered armed and dangerous.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives offered a cash reward for information leading to his location, arrest and conviction.
On March 9, officials announced police found a vehicle authorities suspect Faulk may have driven.
Cochran retired from the Conway Police Department with over 38 years of service.
🚨ARREST IN MURDER OF FORMER CONWAY PD LIEUTENANT🚨Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Eric Faulk, 22, was arrested in Green Sea for the murder of James Odell Cochran.Thank you to #HCPD West Precinct, CID, and @USMarshalsHQ Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force for their hard work! pic.twitter.com/QksAD2FvlS— Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) April 1, 2020
