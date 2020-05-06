Police arrested a suspect accused of intruding into a Myrtle Beach home who residents say entered using their daughter's bedroom window, authorities said.
Christopher Robert Saia, 29, was apprehended after authorities in New York state located him during a traffic stop, according to a news release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
“This crime erodes the sense of security our community feels in their homes, and we will use all of our resources to hold violators accountable,” Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said in a statement. “Last year we saw an increase in our property crimes, and we are working together to reduce and deter property crime in our area. This quick arrest demonstrates our commitment.”
Police said Saia fled the Myrtle Beach area but was stopped by the Westchester County Police Department in New York. His rental car’s license plate was read by a license plate reader and alerted authorities.
Saia was taken into custody without incident and extradited back to South Carolina. He was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Sunday on a first-degree burglary charge, according to online jail records.
Just after midnight on April 23, Myrtle Beach police investigated a reported burglary call at a home in the 6100 block of Calhoun Road.
Residents told officers an unknown person was found inside the home after the intruder entered the home through their daughter’s bedroom window; a light coming from the bedroom had been noticed and the gate to the back of the house was open.
The burglar, who the release said was later identified as Saia, was found standing over her dresser with a flashlight.
The victim started yelling and scared off Saia, who escaped through the window he had used to enter the bedroom, police said.
A chair was discovered under the window, and the window screen had been removed.
Authorities started investigating the case and identified Saia as the person who broke into the home within a day, police said.
The K9 Unit was called to track the scent while footage from city street and traffic cameras capturing the area of the home were reviewed.
The Crime Scene Division responded to dust for prints near and on the window the suspect used.
Fingerprints were lifted from the exterior of the window and from the interior window sill.
Police said fingerprints were identified through an automated fingerprint identification system as belonging to Saia.
Warrants for his arrest were completed and entered into the National Crime Information Center that day.
Officers with the U.S. Marshals Task Force, Crime Scene Unit and Real Time Crime Unit and members of the Investigative Division assisted with the case.
