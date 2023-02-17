Officers are on scene of an attempted armed robbery in The Market Common area, where the Myrtle Beach Police Department reports that a store employee shot a suspected robber.
The incident occurred in the 900 block of Hackler Street. The subject is receiving treatment now.
The area is secure and officers will remain on scene while the investigation is ongoing.
Check back for more updates.
