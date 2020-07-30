Myrtle Beach will be applying for a share of the state gasoline tax to fix several roads and improve intersections.
The application is expected to be reviewed at the Aug. 11 meeting of the Horry County Transportation/Economic Development Committee. The committee meets at the Horry County Courthouse in Conway.
Janet Curry, Myrtle Beach’s Public Works director, said Horry County’s share of the gasoline tax ranges from $6.7 million to $8.8 million depending on how much gasoline was purchased in the county.
The city’s application is for $1.15 million.
Curry said the city has identified and prioritized nine roadways that include city owned roads and state Department of Transportation (DOT) roadways.
The proposed improvements include a section of the Arts and Innovation District that is the center of the city’s Master Plan to spur development in the downtown area.
Curry said the city is seeking to collaborate with the DOT to improve pedestrian safety at the Mr. Joe White Avenue and Kings Highway intersection by making high visibility crosswalks with artistic designs and audible pedestrian signals for visually impaired people.
Additionally, she said, the city continues to work with the state on design and safety measures on the U.S. 501 realignment that slices through the district.
The cost of the proposed improvements in the district are estimated at $382,000.
But the top priority, Curry said, is paving 3,400 feet of the city-owned Robert M. Grissom Parkway from 21st Avenue North to 29th Avenue North. She said the cost is estimated at $279,253.
A pair of DOT roads are ranked second and third on the city’s list. The city is asking to improve 2,800 feet of North Oak Street from 1st Avenue North to Main Street for nearly $115,000. And there’s a 625 foot stretch of South Oak Street from Collins Street to 1st Avenue North estimated at $25,667.
City-owned roads take up the next three slots of the priority list.
The city is seeking 1,200 feet of improvements each on Louise Drive from Country Club Drive to Canterbury Lane and Greens Boulevard from 21st Avenue North to Mohawk Drive. Each estimate is just shy of $50,000.
Improvements for about 2,500 feet of Osceola Street from Mohawk Drive to Mr. Joe White Avenue are estimated at $102,667.
The city is also seeking to improve 3,700 feet of Oleander Drive from 38th Avenue North to 48th Avenue North for an estimated cost of nearly $152,000. The state owns about three blocks of the northern section of Oleander Drive up to 48th Avenue North.
