A new cluster of townhouses may be underway soon in the Apache section of North Myrtle Beach.
City Council approved the Apache Lakes Townhomes development plan during the Nov. 7 meeting after it had undergone two readings.
According to the request for the council’s consideration, 154 townhomes across 29 buildings are approved to be built around a seven-acre pond.
Some of the units will have two bedrooms and some will have three bedrooms but all of the townhomes will have one driveway.
Additionally, 256 parking spaces will be in the development along with 110 street parking spaces and 10 amenity center parking spaces, documents state.
City Manager Mike Mahaney said during the meeting that the development is not likely to increase vehicle traffic in the Barefoot area.
“The development is accessed through two driveways off Water Tower Road, and a pedestrian trail system navigates the internal driveway and central pond, connecting the units with the development’s open space and amenity center. Street trees, pedestrian paths, buffers, and open spaces are detailed with layered landscaping,” the request read.
The applicant, Philip Hornbeck, who is an agent for the developer, had requested the amendment to the Parkway Group Planned Development District to revise a portion of development plans and narrative, according to city documents.
Since council's first reading, updated color palettes have been added, city records state.
This planned development, which is bounded by the Grande Dunes and Barefoot PDDs and the Intracoastal Waterway, was originally entitled in 2008, city documents state. The originally approved plan was about 1,363 acres, containing a "variety" of commercial and residential uses.
City documents state that "progress is being made on design and construction throughout the PDD" with projects including Grande Dunes North Village, Village at Waterway Hills, Waterside, The Preserve, Palmetto Coast Industrial Park and the UPS Facility.
It is unclear when the construction will begin.
Crescent Beach access
The council also approved a second reading for the Crescent Beach Access #8, a 30-foot wide access way, to be moved about 66 feet southward.
This idea was first brought before the council in 2006 and it was approved at that time, but the construction never took place due to “economic circumstances,” the request read.
The change to the beach access will make way for “improvements including public restrooms and showers, golf cart parking and 4 public parking spaces.”
It is unclear when the construction will begin to move the access.
