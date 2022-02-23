Helen Smith, the current District 6 Horry County Board of Education member, announced Wednesday she hopes to once again sit in the chairman’s seat.
“This isn’t where I thought I would be 20 years ago, but I am excited to offer my service as the Horry County School Board Chairman to our children, our educators, and our citizens,” Smith said in a press release sent Wednesday afternoon.
Smith currently serves as the District 6 representative on the board, which encompasses parts of Carolina Forest, Socastee and St. James. She was elected in 2019 and her term is up this year.
District 4 member David Cox and longtime HCS employee Darrell Ricketts are also in the running for the chairman seat.
Current board chairman Ken Richardson will be leaving his spot as he hopes to win U.S. Rep. Tom Rice’s (R-Myrtle Beach) place in Congress.
This isn’t Smith's first time on the dais, as she served on the board for 18 years in the late 1980s, and for the last six years of that stint she served as chairman, leaving the board in 2002.
A native of Socastee and a graduate of Socastee High School, Smith also owned her own hair salon at age 22. After 32 years, she decided to move on to become a project manager for S.E. Smith Construction company, overseeing commercial and residential construction projects.
She retired again after 12 years of managing building projects.
“I am retired except for my public service and have plenty of time to do this work,” Smith said. “With my past service and my present service, I feel prepared to lead our school board as the chairman.”
Smith said she is concerned about many families moving to the area and that the district continues to provide the top-notch resources.
“We will continue to grow in population and must provide the advanced technology, programs, and facilities that will support our children for the next generation, while providing knowledge and life experiences that prepare them to be productive adults” Smith said.
Smith said she will always be available and ready to serve the people of Horry County.
“I will always be transparent, prepared, and knowledgeable about our schools and our communities,” Smith said, saying the students of Horry County are the hope for the future.
Smith and her husband Randy have been married for 50 years, and have three children and seven grandchildren.
