The state Department of Health and Environmental Control Saturday announced an additional death connected to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in South Carolina.
The patient who died was an elderly person from Horry County who had underlying health conditions, officials said. That brings the state’s total number of deaths related to the disease to 16.
“Today’s announcement is a solemn reminder of how serious this disease is," said Dr. Jonathan Knoche, a DHEC physician, in a statement. "It has challenged us as individuals and as a state and it has taken the lives of our neighbors and loved ones. We’re all in this together, and it is incumbent upon all of us to take action to stop the spread of COVID-19. If you can, we encourage you to please stay home and limit your close contact with others.”
To date, DHEC has reported 774 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state across 40 counties. There have been 31 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Horry.
So far, three Horry County residents have died from the disease.
The first death of an Horry County resident related to COVID-19 was announced Tuesday; that person had no underlying health conditions.
The second death was announced Saturday; that patient had underlying health conditions.
DHEC encourages South Carolina residents to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their homes to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Those in the state are advised to monitor themselves for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items and routinely wash their hands.
