A donor living in Alabama that wished to remain anonymous recently committed to a $95 million gift to Coastal Carolina University, according to CCU officials.
"This transformational gift will forever impact Coastal Carolina University," said CCU President Dr. David DeCenzo. "We are extremely grateful for the donor's faith in the University's mission. Without question, this donation will provide tremendous financial support for Coastal Carolina's future growth and development."
A planned gift, according to CCU officials, includes language in a donor’s will or trust specifying a gift be made to an individual or organization as part of an estate plan. Planned gifts are most often granted once the donor has passed away, officials said.
According to an email sent to faculty and staff, the donor describes himself as an African American entrepreneur and philanthropist under the age of 30, who lives in Alabama.
The email indicated the donor has a background in financial services and agriculture and "is committed to initiatives in Alabama, including Miles College, one of the nation's historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU)."
CCU's Office of Philanthropy has worked diligently with the donor's finance and legal teams, as well as his financial consulting company to finalize the details of this planned financial commitment.
The faculty and staff email said that the donor told CCU officials that he thinks CCU is a school "on the verge of greatness."
"During my visit to campus, I was struck by its overall beauty and cordial atmosphere. With its proximity to Myrtle Beach and strong academic and athletic programs, I firmly believe Coastal Carolina is well on its way to becoming recognized as one of the top public, liberal arts institutions in the nation. It is my sincere hope that this gift will serve as impetus for others to fully support this wonderful university," the donor said.
