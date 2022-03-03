Area military veterans and their families, friends and supporters are invited to the 17th annual Salute to American Veterans, which is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. March 18 at Wheelwright Auditorium on the campus of Coastal Carolina University. The event is free to the public.
Complimentary tickets to the Salute to American Veterans will be available at the Wheelwright box office on the evening of the event on a first-come, first-serve basis. Tickets may also be obtained on-line at tickets.coastal.edu.
Complimentary advance tickets are now available from the Wheelwright Auditorium box office Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m., and on Sunday from 1 p.m.-8 p.m. The event is sponsored as a public service by Goldfinch Funeral Home, HTC, Joseph Sanders Dentistry of Conway and Coastal Carolina University.
The event, which is designed to honor veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces, will feature patriotic music, presentation of the colors by a color guard, a performance of the historic service branch anthems, and recognition of veterans by service branch and era. It also includes the premier of a new documentary film: Soldier Stories: Valor in Vietnam, which chronicles the common experiences of Americans in uniform during the Vietnam War through historic combat footage, period photography, and personal commentary by local Vietnam veterans and others.
“We invite all veterans to attend this event as guests of honor,” said Meghan Goldfinch, whose firm is one of the program’s sponsors. “We also invite their families and friends – and all members of the community – to participate in this special event as a way of expressing our appreciation for the men and women who have worn the uniforms of our armed forces.”
The annual Salute to American Veterans was rescheduled from its normal presentation on Veterans Day due to Covid restrictions, and the March 18th presentation was selected to recognize National Vietnam Veterans Day, which occurs during the month of March. The auditorium opens for the event at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.