U.S. Marines on a combat mission in Vietnam deploy from helicopters in 1968. The documentary film Soldier Stories: Valor in Vietnam, which chronicles the common experiences of Americans in uniform during the Vietnam War, will premier at the 17th annual Salute to American Veterans at 7:30 p.m., March 18 in Wheelwright Auditorium at Coastal Carolina University. The event will also feature recognition of local veterans, patriotic music and presentation of the colors. It is presented free as a public service by Goldfinch Funeral Home, HTC, Coastal Carolina University and Joseph Sanders Dentistry. (Image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons)