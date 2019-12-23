California angels sang as llamas from Loris stared at the crowd gathered for the live nativity scene in Myrtle Beach on Saturday.
“It’s about uplifting people,” Pascal Kaplan said. “This is a time when people need to be uplifted.”
Kaplan and about 50 others with the nonprofit Francis in the Dunes traveled from California and Washington, D.C., to construct and perform in the live nativity at the Gardens by the Sea park around 5500 North Ocean Blvd.
The llamas, though, had a shorter journey. They came from 5 Star Farm in Loris to be part of the production.
The 5 Star Farm animal crew included camels, lambs, calves, a rabbit and a donkey.
Kaplan said the city was chosen this year because a large number of city residents live below the poverty line. Francis in the Dunes offers ongoing programs, books and clothes for the needy in Myrtle Beach.
“It’s brotherhood,” Kaplan explained. “Following the teachings of St. Francis, we are all brothers.”
The local Francis in the Dunes house is headed by Carol Conner and it provides families with groceries, clothing beds, school supplies and other gifts, he said.
“I hope we come back,” Kaplan said looking at the crowd as the infant portraying Jesus began to stir. “Look at it. It’s a sight to behold.”
The sight to behold began in 1223 as St. Francis of Assisi created the first nativity scene in an Italian village, according to Smithsonian Magazine.
Francis in the Dunes had originally asked the Myrtle Beach City Council to grant a special events permit for the nativity scene to be at 3501 North Ocean Blvd., but the request was removed from the agenda at the December meeting after a city committee received concerns from neighborhood residents. It was moved to the park in the city’s Cabana District. Mark Kruea, city spokesman, said the group does have a permit for the event.
One of the organizers, Julia Skiff of Francis in the Dunes, said there are kinks to work out as they plan to return next year. One of the kinks is available parking since many attendees were asked to park in public lots blocks south of the event.
“But, yes, I hope we come back next year,” Skiff said. “It is beautiful here.”
