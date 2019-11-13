Dogs won’t face endless days tethered to chains in Myrtle Beach once a new city ordinance is passed.
The city council passed the first of two readings to bring the city’s animal ordinance closer to mirroring the ordinances in Horry County and North Myrtle Beach.
“I’m for all of this and more,” councilman Gregg Smith said on Tuesday.
The new ordinance clarifies and includes specifics in its definition of mistreatment of animals.
The new ordinance states animals can not be left out in extreme heat, freezing temperatures, snow, hail, tornadoes, thunderstorms, floods, tropical storms or hurricanes.
It also makes it illegal to confine a pet inside a closed vehicle without air conditioning if the outside temperature is about 70 degrees. The current ordinance does not specify a degree temperature, said Steven Trott of the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
“This will help us enforce, help us help the animals,” he said.
The new ordinance also includes limiting tethering to no more than two hours in a 12-hour period without a “responsible person present,” as well as prohibiting tethering a sick or injured animal.
The tether itself is also addressed in the new ordinance to be no more than 10% of the body weight of the animal, be at least 10 feet long and the chain or metal must not come in contact with the skin. It also states the animal cannot be tethered in a way to cause injury, strangulation or entanglement.
The new ordinance also requires all impounded pets to be spayed or neutered within 30 days unless there are health reasons determined by a veterinarian.
Spaying and neutering animals helps control the pet population as the Grand Strand Humane Society marks 3,000 intakes annually.
In addition, all impounded dogs and cats must be microchipped, according to the proposal.
