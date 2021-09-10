People were jumping from buildings as Richard LaPera rode closer and closer to the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

Minutes earlier, his sister called, saying a plane had flown into one of the twin towers by accident.

“And I was like, ‘No, those planes don’t fly into buildings by accident,’” he said.

A second plane hit when he was on the way.

The New York Police Department detective had no supplies, and knew he needed to change from his regular suit attire to a uniform so people knew who he was.

He had just worked a shift the night before, but immediately left his home to go toward Manhattan as others were fleeing the city.

A drive that would normally take an hour and a half took about 25 minutes — an eerie start to the days ahead for LaPera.

“To this day, I can’t tell you why,” said LaPera, now a firefighter with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. “I made it there so quick.”

He had no time to prepare for what he was about to walk into. The terrorist attack was a timestamp in his life he would not soon forget.

Cell phones weren’t working. And it didn’t take long for mixed communication and rumors to begin swirling about what was happening.

When he got over the Brooklyn bridge going into Manhattan and was approaching the area of the crash, his rescue mode was already turned on.

“You could see people jumping from the towers,” he said. “It was just horrible … watching smoke come from both of them. Who prepares for that? Nobody does.”

With no supplies, he and his coworkers had to break into a hardware store to collect gloves, helmets, eye protection.

They set up a triage area in a Brooks Brothers store and began trying to rescue people.

“Unfortunately we weren’t finding anybody,” he said.

The first day was mayhem — he was unable to get in contact with others in his department by cell phone or radio. His instincts took over despite not having someone in his department calling the shots.