People were jumping from buildings as Richard LaPera rode closer and closer to the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.
Minutes earlier, his sister called, saying a plane had flown into one of the twin towers by accident.
“And I was like, ‘No, those planes don’t fly into buildings by accident,’” he said.
A second plane hit when he was on the way.
The New York Police Department detective had no supplies, and knew he needed to change from his regular suit attire to a uniform so people knew who he was.
He had just worked a shift the night before, but immediately left his home to go toward Manhattan as others were fleeing the city.
A drive that would normally take an hour and a half took about 25 minutes — an eerie start to the days ahead for LaPera.
“To this day, I can’t tell you why,” said LaPera, now a firefighter with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. “I made it there so quick.”
He had no time to prepare for what he was about to walk into. The terrorist attack was a timestamp in his life he would not soon forget.
Cell phones weren’t working. And it didn’t take long for mixed communication and rumors to begin swirling about what was happening.
When he got over the Brooklyn bridge going into Manhattan and was approaching the area of the crash, his rescue mode was already turned on.
“You could see people jumping from the towers,” he said. “It was just horrible … watching smoke come from both of them. Who prepares for that? Nobody does.”
With no supplies, he and his coworkers had to break into a hardware store to collect gloves, helmets, eye protection.
They set up a triage area in a Brooks Brothers store and began trying to rescue people.
“Unfortunately we weren’t finding anybody,” he said.
The first day was mayhem — he was unable to get in contact with others in his department by cell phone or radio. His instincts took over despite not having someone in his department calling the shots.
Dust and I-beams were everywhere. Photos. Rubble. Papers from desks were falling from the sky.
Dozens and dozens of floors had turned into an enormous pile of rubble.
The question at this point was who’s missing?
The next days were spent rotating from Ground Zero to the morgue to the landfill to doing the day-to-day police work. Crime and fires did not stop, he said — it may have slowed down, but it certainly didn’t stop.
LaPera will never forget a particular item he found: a black makeup bag, with an ID, paycheck, makeup inside.
“The whole thing was intact,” he said. “She probably got her paycheck cashed, on the way to work, and that was it.”
Continuing work in public safety
Little things in life aren’t worth arguing about anymore, LaPera said.
His experiences from the aftermath of 9/11 taught him a lot about the fragility of life. On top of that, he’s lost friends to cancer following the plane crashes — a cancer that came from exposure to the toxic waste and building wreckage from the fallen towers.
“It happened 20 years ago, and it’s still going on,” he said. “It’s not ending, and I don’t see it ending anytime soon. And unfortunately it’s probably going to continue for the next 20 years.”
LaPera has worked as a firefighter in Myrtle Beach for nearly 17 years after realizing it was time for a career change. He used to vacation in Myrtle Beach, which is how he ended up moving to the area.
He said he has overcome and adapted to everything he experienced during and after the terrorist attacks.
“If I let it weigh me down and if I’m going to be constantly worrying about it, then I let them win, and that’s not going to happen,” he said. “It brings a perspective of life to you.”
And 20 years later, the tragic events are something he still uses as a timestamp to remember memories in life.
“Time heals,” LaPera said. “It’s 20 years, but we still think about it. It gives you perspective of family, it gives you perspective of what life is.”
* * *
One basement led to another as frontline supervisor William Rose led a team through buildings to turn off gas lines just days after terrorists hijacked airplanes and crashed into the twin towers.
“There was gas leaking all over the place,” Rose said.
They emerged from below onto a street that was closed off.
“You’d be down in one basement, shutting gas off and it would lead to another basement. We came out on a street that wasn’t clear yet … well, we knew we didn’t start out here but this is where we are.”
There were body parts sticking out of windows, suitcases in the street. It was like a big dust bowl, he said.
Suddenly, law enforcement cars started racing down the street toward Rose’s crew. Nobody was allowed to be there yet.
At the time, Rose, a Carolina Forest resident, worked with Orange and Rockland Utilities. They assisted Con Edison with mutual aid.
One of the most eerie memories Rose has was that it took less than 30 minutes to drive into the city, compared to the normal hour drive.
His first day on site was a Friday — three days after the terrorist attacks. And he made multiple trips to the area to help turn off gas lines.
“All we did was shut off gas, there was no heroics to it,” Rose said.
But when Rose walked through to do his job, the streets were lined with people giving he and his crew an ovation.
Vendors lined the streets, too, handing out free food and supplies.
“The street was just like a lined hardware store,” Rose said.
Each day, he said, was full of different emotions. First, he’d see firefighters covered in dust taking a short break, looking exhausted.
“Your heart is broken,” Rose said. “Then the anger sets in.”
Rose is still feeling the emotions from the tragic events two decades later, losing a friend last week to throat cancer due to 9/11.
And he realizes just how fragile life is.
“We’re vulnerable,” he said. “We’re a vulnerable nation.”
* * *
Retired SWAT sergeant Tom Connelly compared the aftermath of 9/11 to Berlin in 1945.
“Total devastation,” he said.
Connelly, a Carolina Forest resident, was working with the New Rochelle Police Department in 2001 and ordered to respond to the World Trade Center about five hours after the second plane hit.
“The magnitude and devastation was mind-boggling,” he said. “It was all overwhelming. It was like we were living in a World War II newsreel.”
Through the devastation, rubble, dust, and concluding that there were no survivors, Connelly said the first responders from a range of departments came together during a tragic time.
“In a way it was a very patriotic time,” he said. “We felt a sense of pride working as Americans. It made me proud to be an American.”
Emerging from the pile of rubble after a finding no survivors and shifting gears to recovery, Connelly said people on the streets would applaud.
“That was a really good feeling, and I’ll never forget that, you know,” he said.
Twenty years later, he still recalls the smell that filled the air.
"To this day, first of all, I can’t believe it has been 20 years … I can still smell the putrid air that was engulfing the World Trade Center," he said.
Connelly takes a moment to pray each year on Sept. 11.
“One thing I just pray, I pray, that history doesn’t repeat itself,” he said. “That we stay vigilant and ready, and most importantly never, ever forget. That’s the most important thing that I come away with.”
