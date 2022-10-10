An almost 222-acre residential development could come to Water Tower Road in North Myrtle Beach, potentially bringing more than 500 homes.
The request was made by Robert S. Guyton, who is representing the owner. The owner seeks to annex and rezone 221.42 acres next to the city limits of North Myrtle Beach for residential purposes, according to city documents.
Lauret Associates is listed as the owner of the four parcels, according to Horry County land records.
City council postponed first reading at its Oct. 3 meeting so that the council could plan a workshop to discuss the proposition further with the public.
That workshop has not been scheduled at this time, said city spokesperson Donald Graham.
The properties, made up of four parcels located just off Water Tower Road and Long Bay Road, are currently wooded and zoned as Commercial Forest Agriculture by Horry County, the application states.
“The concept plan shall provide for not more than 546 total residential units. All residential units shall not exceed the maximum height of 35 feet,” the request states.
Staff noted the rezoning request may be inconsistent with the values set in the 2018 Comprehensive Plan, which is a book-like document that outlines the city’s desire to “care for our natural environment and our beaches while continuing to enhance our city as a place for people,” according to the city. The city identifies the parcels as Resource, Conservation, and Protection on the Future Land Use Map.
Whether the request is inconsistent with the city’s long-term plan will be discussed at the public workshop.
The staff report also notes that the Planning Development and Zoning Division and Fire Marshal have “no issue with the proposed petition.”
Public Works, according to the staff report, is also said to have “no issue with the proposed petition,” however, the department outlines a few required improvements should the request be approved, including adjustments to Water Tower Road and Long Bay Road in terms of turn lanes and intersections. More specific improvements will be discussed at the public workshop.
With the development of new residential areas come concerns with increased road traffic, access to water and sewer resources and environmental impact.
Locals are welcome to speak during the public workshop to discuss these matters with the council.
Guyton said he could not comment on client projects and referred My Horry News to Beazer Homes for comment.
My Horry News has reached out to Beazer Homes.
