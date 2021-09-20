With about two months remaining in the 2021 hurricane season, the American Red Cross is urgently looking for local volunteers across South Carolina.

The non-profit said in a release Monday it is looking to fill more than 200 positions.

“There have already been several named storms this year and experts report we could see 10 or more storms with winds reaching hurricane strength,” said Tony Reid, the regional disaster for the Red Cross of South Carolina. “It’s critical to have a trained, ready volunteer workforce to make sure we can provide disaster relief at a moment’s notice. Please train now to be a Red Cross volunteer and help if the need arises.”

Volunteers would support disaster shelters, recovery volunteers and health professionals.

Shelter volunteers help with reception, registration, food distribution, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks inside disaster shelters. Recovery volunteers help provide referrals, advocacy and financial assistance virtually or in-person.

The Red Cross is also looking for volunteers who can work in disaster shelters to address people’s health needs and provide hands-on care in alignment with their professional licensure. Duties may require daily observations and health screenings for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents. Both associate and supervisory level opportunities are available.

Health professionals who are encouraged to volunteer include RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with a current and unencumbered license.

For more information, visit www.redcross.org/sc.