When Dave Goodman first joined the American Legion Post 111 in Conway, he was the historian.
“I always liked history,” he said, but perhaps in this case he didn’t know tackling his hobby would turn out to be so difficult.
When he started looking at old papers, he started to think, “I’d like to find out who the first members were, what they did, and it just evolved from that,” he said.
He saw a box of not only unorganized papers, but wet papers. That got him started on the task of compiling a complete history of the Conway Post.
He dried out the papers and covered them in plastic folders.
He got names and pictures of many of the former members, but he still has some names and dates without pictures. He’d like to fill the empty picture slots.
He brings out records that have lots of names familiar to Conwayites.
For instance, as commanders D. Walter Green, who enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1917 in time to join the World War I effort. Preceding Green as commanders were Dr. J.A. Norton, Benjamin T. Frieson and W.D. McCormick, followed by other longtime Conwayites, Carl L. Busbee and W.A. Stilley Jr.
Goodman said all of the information he’s looked through talks about The Hut.
He wondered, “What is The Hut? What did it look like and where was it?”
So he became interested. (See related story on P. A1. )
He did learn that in 1957, The Hut fell into disrepair, but they kept it.
“It me that’s cool. I want to know why. That’s good to know. It’s good history for us,” he said.
Goodman says when he’s satisfied with his history he’ll make it available for post members. He has also agreed with Ben Burroughs to donate a copy to the Horry County Historical Society and perhaps the City of Conway.
Gaps in the commanders that he hopes to fill include the names and pictures of those serving during the years 1941, 1944, 1947, 1974/75, 1945, 1953/54, 1972/73, 1976/77, 1940, 1943, 1946, 1955/56 and 1973/74. He also needs pictures of C.O. Rogers, F.O. Smith and Delma Dorman.
He also hopes to secure pictures of adjutants W.O. Goodwin, 1938/39; T.B. Johnson, 1950/51; William D. Causey, 1953/58, John S. Land, 1992/98, B.E. Richardson, 1948; Woodrow W. Long, 1951/52; George O. Smith, 1959/1963; Robert E.L. Shaw Jr., 1982/1985; T.L. Benson, 1949/1950; A.S. McGinn, 1952/53; Oliver B. Eckard, 1967/68; and Claude E. Norman, 1985/1990.
Pictures that he needs of former commanders and adjutants can be sent to adjutant@horrypost111.org or mailed to American Legion Post 111, 3003 U.S. 701 North, 29526.
