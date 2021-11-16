In a very low voter turnout, a political newcomer won the third of three seats on the Conway City Council by a large vote.
Amanda Butler won just about every precinct in her 745-vote victory. Her opponent Julie Hardwick finished with 514 votes.
The two women finished third and fourth in the first vote, with Hardwick finishing slightly ahead of Butler, but things changed when the two women went head to head.
On today’s election day, Butler hosted a large fish fry near the Whittemore Park Middle School. Her strategy must have worked.
Efforts to contact Butler shortly after the results were posted were unsuccessful, but in her Facebook page yesterday she wrote, “Tomorrow is runoff Election Day!! Remember EVERY vote counts. Let’s do this again and let OUR voice be heard.”
Two precincts had no voters. They were Coastal Carolina and Red Hill 1.
Butler’s largest vote came in the Racepath 2 precinct where she collected 186 votes to Hardwick’s 6.
Other large votes were cast for Butler in Jamestown where she took 121 votes to Hardwick’s 38. She also won West Conway by two votes, 54-52, and Racepath 1 with 81 to Hardwick’s 12, and the absentee vote of 92-42.
Hardwick won East Conway, 139 to 25; Maple with 46 to 18; North Conway 2, 84 to 55 and Wild Wing 39 to 10.
In the General Election newcomer Beth Helms led the ticket with longtime Conway City Council member William Goldfinch finishing a close second.
Conway’s balance will now be four men and three women.
The male members of council will be Goldfinch, Larry White, Justin Jordan and Alex Hyman. The women will be Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy, Beth Helms and Butler.
Councilwoman Jean Timbes chose not to run for re-election.
Today’s vote won’t be official until the city’s election commission meets tomorrow morning.
About Amanda Butler
Amanda is the daughter of Judge Aaron C. Butler, the late Shirley Hickman Butler and Deborah Crawford Butler. She’s a Conway native who matriculated through the Horry County School system.
After she graduated from Conway High School, she attended Clemson University where she majored in sociology with a minor in biological sciences. After completion of her undergraduate studies, she attended the Interdenominational Theology Center in Atlanta, Ga., to obtain a master’s degree in divinity with a concentration in pastoral care and counseling.
After returning to Conway, she began working with the transition team at SC Vocational Rehabilitation to assist transition-age youth with disabilities with plans for employment and postsecondary education. After working with students with disabilities for seven years, she decided to go back to school to pursue a master’s degree in teaching-learning disabilities. She currently works at Conway High School as a teacher within the special education department.
