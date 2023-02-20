Allegiant Air will soon offer a nonstop route from Myrtle Beach International Airport to Akron, Ohio, beginning this summer, the airport announced Monday.
Allegiant is offering one-way fares on the new route to Ohio via Akron-Canton Airport (CAK) as low as $39 beginning Jun 1.
“We’re thrilled to expand our footprint at Myrtle Beach International Airport and expect travelers will enjoy this nonstop summer service to visit family and friends in Ohio,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant senior vice president and chief revenue officer. “It just became easier for Myrtle Beach-area travelers to get to Northeast Ohio, which is home to many attractions such as professional sports stadiums and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.”
Allegiant also offers Myrtle Beach area travelers low base airfare and savings on rental cars and hotels.
Judi Olmstead, assistant director of Airports for MYR, thanks Allegiant for its continued investment in the Myrtle Beach area traveling community.
“We’re so excited that Allegiant is expanding its presence at the Myrtle Beach International Airport,” said Judi Olmstead, Assistant Director of Airports. “Akron is an incredibly popular market for the Grand Strand and these new nonstop flights will provide needed connectivity and affordable fares for residents and visitors.
Flight days, times and the lowest prices on one-way flights can be purchased at Allegiant.com.
The new flight is one of eight nonstop routes launching this summer and fall season by Allegiant in an effort to connect communities across the country to leisure destinations like Myrtle Beach, Portland, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Austin, Phoenix, Asheville, Chicago and Los Angeles.
"We continue to see historically high demand from leisure travelers, so we are thrilled to add these routes to our network and build on the success we've had in these markets," Wells said. "As travelers make their summer vacation plans, we know they will appreciate the low-cost, nonstop options offered by Allegiant."
Other cheap one-way flights through Allegiant offered this summer include routes to MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV) starting at $45, to Blue Grass Airport starting at $45, and to Indianapolis International Airport (IND) at $67. Other prices and destinations can be found at Allegiant.com.
Seats and dates are limited for the one-way fares and are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Feb. 21, 2023, for travel by Aug. 13, 2023. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges and government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice.
Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply.
