A Conway pastor, who turned to the Lord after being beaten, forced to live in a hole for thirty days and losing several fingers as a prisoner of war in North Korea, will be the featured veteran at this year’s Salute to American Veterans.
Paul Thompkins, now 92-years-old and back home in Horry County, tells the gut-wrenching story of his captivity as a member of the U.S. Army, declaring that with God’s help he was able to forgive his captors, even the one who caused him to lose his fingers.
Area military veterans and their families, friends and supporters are invited to the 18th annual Salute to American Veterans, scheduled for Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. in Wheelwright Auditorium on the campus of Coastal Carolina University when a video of Thompkins telling his horrifying story will be featured.
Thompkins received the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Korean War Medal, United Nations Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge and POW Medal.
In 2014, he told interviewer Rod Gragg, with the United Bank Center for Military & Veteran Studies at Coastal Carolina University, that his dad died with pneumonia when he was a child, leaving his mother with seven children, making life extremely difficult for his family.
He volunteered for the Army, went to boot camp and loved it, but things changed when he was sent to the front lines without enough ammunition and too many attackers to hold back.
As for warfare, he told Gragg, “It’s not like watching it on television. You see John Wayne and how he’s carrying on and doing things – we didn’t have any John Waynes.”
The Salute to American Veterans, which is designed to honor veterans of all U.S. Armed Forces, will feature patriotic music, presentation of the national colors by a color guard, a live performance of the service branch anthems and recognition of veterans by service branch and era.
“Sergeant Thompkins’ story is powerful and very moving,” said Gragg, who is the producer of the documentary. “It’s an important reminder of the remarkable service and sacrifices of a generation of American veterans in an extremely harsh and, at times, truly horrible conflict that became known as ‘the Forgotten War.’ Like American veterans of all eras, they greatly deserve to be remembered.”
Hear more about Thompkins’ stunning story and how chicken bog fit into it at the Salute to Veterans.
The event is free to the public.
Complimentary tickets to the Salute to American Veterans will be available at the Wheelwright box office on the evening of the event on a first-come, first-served basis. Advance tickets may also be obtained on-line at tickets.coastal.edu, and are also now available from the Wheelwright Auditorium box office Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m., and on Sunday from 1 p.m.-8 p.m.
Wheelwright Auditorium opens for the event Nov. 11 at 7 p.m., with the box office opening with advance tickets at 9 a.m. The event’s producers hope that this year’s Salute to American Veterans will again draw a large audience to show appreciation for American veterans of all service branches and eras.
“All veterans of the American Armed Forces will be welcomed to this special event as guests of honor,” said Meghan Goldfinch, whose firm is one of the program’s sponsors. “We also invite their families and friends – and all members of the community – to participate in this special event as a way of recognizing the men and women who have served in the U.S. military.”
The event is sponsored as a public service by Goldfinch Funeral Home, Coastal Carolina University, Joseph Sanders Dentistry of Conway and HTC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.