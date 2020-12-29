Aynor High School biology teacher Dixie Cox was recently recognized as the school’s 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year.
“I was in straight up shock,” Cox said. “I know I was on the ballot, but you see all these other teachers and…it sounds so cliché…everybody on that ballot were amazing teachers. I felt so humbled and overjoyed.”
Cox has taught biology for five years at AHS, having received her bachelor’s degree in biology from Coastal Carolina University.
An Aynor High graduate herself, Cox taught for three years at Green Sea Floyds High School prior to returning to her roots.
Principal Michael McCracken said Cox is a wonderful teacher who holds students to high expectations.
“She has also been one of the model teachers for blended learning in our school. Ms. Cox is dedicated, hardworking and a Blue Jacket through and through,” McCracken said. “She genuinely cares about her work and about making an impact on students and our school and community.”
Cox said she had no idea what was going on when her administrators made the announcement, because at the very same time they were making an announcement over the loudspeakers revealing who won, they arrived at her classroom.
“Administration burst into the room hollering,” Cox laughed, saying her class that was in session was just as excited. “They all started clapping.”
McCracken said she is great at building relationships with her students, and loves being able to be there for them.
“A lot of times you get students who don’t have the same relationships that [I] had growing up,” Cox said. “I enjoy getting to know them outside of the context of the classroom, and supporting them at sporting events.”
The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting hybrid schedule of schooling has been hard, but one thing stands out as being the hardest part for Cox.
“Not seeing them every day. Having to hope they are understanding what I’m teaching on the days they are not face-to-face with me,” Cox said. “[In the classroom] looking out you can gauge if someone is overwhelmed or not understanding by their facial expressions.”
One of the biggest misconceptions Cox said people have about teachers is that they “get all this time off.”
“They don’t realize our job doesn’t end at 3:25 p.m.,” Cox said. “We spend a lot of time at night when we should be with our families. For teachers, you can’t have a day off, we have to play every second out so there is no downtime.”
Cox and her husband, Cal, who works with the Horry County Sheriff’s Department, spend every free minute they can with their children Jace (4), and Addyson (3).
“We are all so proud of her,” Principal McCracken said. “She will represent us well in the district competition for Teacher of the Year.”
