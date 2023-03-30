The old Whittemore school is being demolished this week after the city of Conway accepted a bid from a local demolition company. But former students will not be able to salvage bricks like they initially thought.
Roderick Richardson, who works in the S.C. Department of Environmental Health and Control’s asbestos department, said in an email to the city on March 14 that DHEC asked the federal Environmental Protection Agency about saving bricks.
“We were informed this is not permissible once demolition has been started under NESHAP regulations,” Richardson wrote in the email to the city. “The destruction that took place to maintain the fire would be considered demolition.”
Prep work to demolish the school began last Tuesday, city leaders said. And demolition should take about three weeks from start to finish.
The city is paying $295,650 to Workhorse Industries out of Galivants Ferry for asbestos abatement and demolition of the 35,000-square-foot larger building, according to the company’s proposal that was signed and accepted last week.
The city is using money from the general fund for the demolition, said city spokesperson June Wood. "We have filed a claim through our insurance (MASC) and that would help offset the cost of demolition," she said in an email.
The property – 10 acres off U.S. 378 directly behind Whittemore Park Middle School – caught fire early March 7. The fire was investigated by the State Law Enforcement Division’s arson team and the city’s police chief said there is a person of interest in the case. SLED has not confirmed an arrest.
A week after the fire, Conway City Council voted to demolish the building that was damaged by the fire and save a back building.
During that special meeting, city officials said air quality tests were conducted around the building due to asbestos being present. Asbestos Inspections, LLC, completed a report for the city, finding all samples indicated that fibers were below S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s limit of 0.01 fibers per cubic centimeter, records state.
A request for proposals for the building's future was currently open when the fire happened earlier this month. And the city had received one from the Whittemore Racepath Historical Society, Inc., - a $16 million project to build a residential complex, a community center and museum.
Deputy city administrator John Rogers said staff is currently discussing changes to the RFP which could be presented to council at a future meeting.
At this point, the Whittemore Racepath Historical Society is still pursuing the property.
Rev. Cheryl Adamson, president of the Whittemore Racepath Historical Society, Inc., said members of the organization plan to “ensure that this history is not gone.”
“We’re still heartbroken over the loss of that historic building,” Adamson said.
Adamson said the WRHS initially wanted to save pieces of the building to be for future use, including bricks for sidewalks or a wall.
But now that can’t happen.
“We’re absolutely saddened by that,” she said Tuesday. “We are trying to get to the source of that ruling.”
Through the heartache of losing the building that is special to its former students, Adamson said the nonprofit remains hopeful.
“But we will make the best of the situation as we go through the process of memorizing the building,” she said. “We’re confident that the Lord’s will will prevail.”
History of the property
Whittemore Elementary School opened in 1954 as a South Carolina equalization school to educate African American students.
The city of Conway acquired the property from Horry County Schools in 2018. The city had plans to demolish some portions of the building and restore the core building to a community center, according to a letter city administrator Adam Emrick sent to HCS in 2017. The city also had renderings of plans for an annex and had been in talks with the organization ECHO to partner in creating affordable housing.
“Specifically, though, Conway hopes to host afterschool programming at this Community Center which will be a direct benefit to the Whittemore Middle School, providing a safe, educational, and monitored location for kids to be after school when children are most at risk of being led astray,” the letter from Emrick reads. “While there are no immediate plans to add sports or recreational offerings at this site, were we to do so, we would certainly offer those amenities to Whittemore School to help accommodate their recreational and athletic needs.”
A report from 2019 found the property was eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. In 2020, the property was condemned due to repeated damage from trespassers. It was later defederalized.
Adamson said she didn’t know until the city held a special meeting after the fire that the initial intent was to demolish portions of the building.
“That seems so odd after what we understood about their agreement with Horry County Schools…” she said.
Adamson said the WRHS is still pursuing the entire 10-acre property, though the initial plans will likely change due to the larger building being razed.
“I’ve heard over my lifetime that experiencing a fire is like experiencing death, and that’s what this feels like,” Adamson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.