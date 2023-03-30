The old Whittemore school is being demolished this week after the city of Conway accepted a bid from a local demolition company. But former students will not be able to salvage bricks like they initially thought.

Roderick Richardson, who works in the S.C. Department of Environmental Health and Control’s asbestos department, said in an email to the city on March 14 that DHEC asked the federal Environmental Protection Agency about saving bricks.

“We were informed this is not permissible once demolition has been started under NESHAP regulations,” Richardson wrote in the email to the city. “The destruction that took place to maintain the fire would be considered demolition.”

Prep work to demolish the school began last Tuesday, city leaders said. And demolition should take about three weeks from start to finish.

The city is paying $295,650 to Workhorse Industries out of Galivants Ferry for asbestos abatement and demolition of the 35,000-square-foot larger building, according to the company’s proposal that was signed and accepted last week.

The city is using money from the general fund for the demolition, said city spokesperson June Wood. "We have filed a claim through our insurance (MASC) and that would help offset the cost of demolition," she said in an email.

The property – 10 acres off U.S. 378 directly behind Whittemore Park Middle School – caught fire early March 7. The fire was investigated by the State Law Enforcement Division’s arson team and the city’s police chief said there is a person of interest in the case. SLED has not confirmed an arrest.

A week after the fire, Conway City Council voted to demolish the building that was damaged by the fire and save a back building.

During that special meeting, city officials said air quality tests were conducted around the building due to asbestos being present. Asbestos Inspections, LLC, completed a report for the city, finding all samples indicated that fibers were below S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s limit of 0.01 fibers per cubic centimeter, records state.