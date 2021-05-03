For almost 70 years, there has been a bank at 424 Main St. in Conway, but that could change after July 13 when the Bank of America plans to close the bank and its ATM, according to the bank’s website and a notice posted on the front of the bank.
The notice directs customers to other branches at 1000 Glenforest Road in Carolina Forest; 1750 Pine Island Road and 2501 Oak St. in Myrtle Beach and 1207 U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach.
Eliza Murphy, the bank’s vice president of media relations, said the Conway bank’s closing isn’t unique, but is part of a nationwide trend, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A lot of our clients are just doing things online and a lot fewer are actually coming into the building for their transactions,” she said.
She also directs the bank’s customers to ATM machines on Academy Drive, between U.S. 501 and Martin Lane, and at the Conway Walmart.
Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy is taking the news philosophically.
“Change is inevitable,” she said, and later declaring that change usually ends for good.
Blain-Bellamy says having the bank gone will open the possibility of having another business, maybe one from a more remote area, move downtown where its visibility will be much greater. Although she didn’t want to be specific she believes at least two businesses are already interested in the building.
Murphy acknowledges that the building will be put on the market as soon as the bank concludes its closing. She doesn’t know at this point what kind of price tag will be put on it or where it might be advertised.
At least one council member said having the bank leave could help Friday afternoon traffic on Main Street when motorists back up trying to get into the bank’s drive-up window and its ATM.
Susan Chapman, a descendant of the bank’s founders, Collins and Bayliss Spivey, who teamed up to start Peoples National Bank, the first bank to occupy that building. Peoples National Bank later became C&S National Bank and then Nation’s Bank before joining Bank of America.
Chapman was able to name some of the employees who worked at Peoples National Bank when she was a youngster.
“I just remember going over to the bank and seeing all the people, and what a wonderful bunch of people they were there…I remember going to the bank and meeting and seeing all the people and going to all the bank parties…Course I fondly remember Collins and Bayliss. They were just unique people…,” she said.
She said the Main Street bank’s closing did not come as a surprise to her.
Peoples National Bank actually existed in Conway, near where the about-to-close building is now, before it moved to its 424 Main Street location.
According to the Independent Republic Quarterly, a publication of the Horry County Historical Society, Peoples National Bank was organized in 1914 and its first building is now known as the Quattlebaum building that is owned no by the Horry County Historical Society and stands on Third Avenue near Kingston Street.
The publication called the Main Street building “a handsome new facility erected by Ruscon Construction Company of Charleston with F. Arthur Hazard as the architect.”
The magazine says the officers and directors at that time were C.A. “Collins” Spivey, president; J.T. Long, B.L. “Bayliss” Spivey and John P. Cartrette, vice presidents; L.N. Clark, cashier; and M.P. Watson, assistant cashier.
The directors were: J.C. Spivey, chairman of the board, John P. Cartrette, W.B. King, L.M. Clark, J.B. Long, Dr. H.B. Holmes, John T. Long, P. Bryan Huggins, B.L. Spivey, George H. Jenkins, C.A. Spivey and E. Craig Wall.
By Jan. 1, 1968, the bank’s assets had gone from its original $25,000 to capital of $300,000; with a surplus of $400,000; and undivided profits of $443,792.
Murphy says all of the present staff will be given new, local jobs within the bank at locations that work best for them.
She said the company hasn’t heard too much from the public about the move and, so far, public opinion seems to be okay, adding that they’ve heard “no huge rumblings.”
