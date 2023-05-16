The long-awaited reopening for the Smith-Jones pool is June 2.
After four years, the pool is reopening and rebranding as “The Oasis” at Smith-Jones Park.
Councilman Larry White is likely more excited than any other city resident about the pool reopening.
“I’ve been fussing and fighting for this for about four or five years now,” White said. “I’m so glad that it’s at the point now that we can all go out and enjoy the pool.”
White recalls selling hotdogs, Baby Ruths and sodas when he was growing up to raise funds to build the pool.
“It was considered a part of the community, if you would,” he said.
The pool initially closed after the summer of 2019 and didn’t reopen due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In May 2021 when the pool was having its annual cleaning, a heavy rain event caused the deeper end of the pool to come out of the ground.
The city spent $543,000 on repairs.
White said the city invites everyone to come to the grand opening to enjoy the pool.
“I am glad that we have turned the corner and are getting it open,” he said.
The opening is at 2:30 p.m. June 2 at 1710 Smith Jones St. in Conway.
(0) comments
