Amanda Roof had been out of college for more than a year when she made an offer to purchase a bridal shop in Conway.
It was January 2000. She was 23, with her whole life ahead.
The owner, who had closed the shop for several months, declined the offer.
Roof stayed in her first job out of college, but by March – March 15, 2000, to be exact – she knew it was time to move on.
“The day I had my resignation letter already written out for my first big-girl job, [the bridal shop owner] called me at 7:30 that morning and said, ‘I’ll take your offer,’” Roof said. “So on the 17th of March, I signed my next 20 years of my life away and opened the very next day on Saturday the 18th.”
Now, it’s time for a new chapter in life for Roof.
The Conway business owner is selling the business so she can spend more time with her husband and her three children before they go away to college.
“I just need to have a little more time with my family,” she said, adding she has a daughter in high school and twins in middle school. “I missed my son’s first home run. And you know, they're only here with me a few more years.”
The business is on the market for $199,000, according to its online listing. With a cash flow of $88,000 and inventory worth $270,000, the business has a gross revenue of $450,000 annually, the listing states.
Last week, Roof announced the news publicly on Facebook.
“Along my journey, I was truly blessed to have my mom as a mentor for 12 years,” she wrote in the post. “She had been an expert seamstress for many years, but more importantly she taught me how to treat people. That emphasis on customer service is one of the many reasons Amanda’s Collection has been awarded ‘Best Bridal Boutique’ numerous times throughout our tenure. We can’t thank our clients enough for recognizing our efforts, and we are glad we could be of such reputable service. After careful consideration and a lot of sleepless nights, I have made the decision to sell the business. This decision was especially difficult because the business is still very profitable and continues to provide me so much joy. Ultimately, this decision was one I felt was in the best interest of our family. Having lost 2 parents to cancer over the last 10 years I have learned a very hard lesson in life that we are not guaranteed anything including tomorrow. Simply put, I wanted to be able to spend a little more time with my husband and 3 teenage children before they go off to college. The time has come to pass the torch. If you know of anyone that may be looking to get into business for themselves, please share this with them.”
‘At the foot of her sewing machine’
Over the years, the shop has operated out of two locations in downtown Conway, most currently located at 328 North Main St. The 10,000-square-foot building was built in the early 1900s and used to be a furniture store that sold coffins.
Roof also operated a second location in Pawleys Island for about three years.
The Conway store is filled with wedding gowns, prom dresses, shoes and tuxedos. Behind the cash register sits a large portrait of Roof in her very own wedding gown. Around the shop are inspirational quotes derived from Bible verses centered around love.
Depending on the time of the year, Roof has up to eight or nine employees at its busiest times.
Business each week fluctuates, Roof said. Some weeks she may have five or six brides getting married, servicing the bride and bridesmaids to make sure their alterations are done on time, while other weeks they are only servicing brides.
But on the week she and her husband married in 2002, she had the most amount of brides getting married.
“We serviced 13 weddings from this single location,” she said. “Never have we ever serviced 13 weddings the same weekend but the weekend we got married. … I was one of the 13.”
Roof now does the alterations for the products sold in the store, and is part of the try-on experience when a bridal party comes for an appointment. She suggests shoes or veils that would go well with a dress, and offers different types of bustles depending on the style of the dress.
For years, Roof’s mother Kay Alford was the resident seamstress. Alford made wedding gowns, prom dresses, bridesmaid gowns, cheer costumes – you name it.
“I grew up at the foot of her sewing machine as she helped hundreds of people come through the doors at my house,” Roof said.
Alford taught her daughter how to sew. In fact, Roof sewed her first pants leg at three years old.
Through the years, the business itself hasn’t changed dramatically, though the styles of dresses certainly have gone through the times. But in 2000, there wasn’t a computer in the store and cell phones with social media weren’t an option when it came to advertising.
“So everything was pen and paper and word of mouth, and then your traditional advertising tracks – like I had an extensive radio campaign presence, I had a billboard on 501 out in front of Lowe’s for many, many years.”
Her clients are both local and from other parts of the country, and sometimes from Canada.
“People that are on vacation do sometimes shop because that’s when all the family is together,” she said.
Roof sold a wedding dress on her very first day in business back in March 2000.
Lora Harper had no idea it was Roof’s first day in business.
Amanda’s Collection was her first stop.
“I found one and I said, ‘I love it. I love it,’” Harper said, wondering: “I just don’t know, do I jump on the first one?”
Harper left and went to four other places. But in the back of her mind, she couldn’t stop thinking about that one dress at Amanda’s. So she went back.
“We got there right before she was closing, and I tried it on one more time,” she said. “And I was like, ‘This is it. I don’t know why I wasted all day.’ One of my daughter’s, she said, ‘My finger hurts from zipping you up and down.’”
The dress was white with puffy sleeves and a very long train, she said.
“Everybody that I know that’s getting married, that’s where I tell them to go,” Harper said.
Harper and her husband, Royce Harper, who is the mayor of Tabor City, have been happily married since April 28, 2000.
For Roof, it was certainly special and an outlook at what was to come.
“That was really beautiful…and she has come back and shopped with me over the years,” Roof said. “And so that was a little God wink that this was a good step.”
Now more than two decades later, Roof will be the one accepting an offer to sell the business.
“It’s bittersweet,” she said.
