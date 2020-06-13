Conway City Council is not giving up on a suitable use for the old Whittemore School property on U.S. 378.
The city bought the property from the school district several years ago with the idea of renovating it into a community center, but later decided that transforming too much of the building into a modern usable structure isn’t feasible for the city.
But at this past week’s city council meeting, council agreed to work with Liollio Architecture, the Charleston company Conway had already hired to transform the building, to come up with a master plan for the property to include affordable housing or some type of veterans’ housing and, perhaps, a community center.
Information provided by the city says the issue was first discussed at the annual budget retreat in March when council instructed city staff to look at the option of partnering with a group to build affordable housing.
Staff had spoken with Joey Smoak with Eastern Carolina Housing Organization (ECHO), a 13-county private, nonprofit organization that receives grants through groups including the state housing authority, the Veterans Administration, Housing and Urban Development and more. He said they also like to partner with other groups, and in this case that would be the City of Conway, whose representatives he says have been wonderful to work with.
Smoak says he’s visited the site several times and believes it is a good location for affordable housing and more, considering how big it is – more than 10 acres.
He says one part of the existing building is badly deteriorated, but the back section, he believes, can be used.
His agency has in mind building nice one and two-bedroom apartments in phases, starting with eight units in the first phase. Those eight would come in two buildings with four apartments in each, two apartments upstairs and two downstairs.
Although some homeless people might be given leases to apartments there, Smoak said, “This is not necessarily housing for the homeless. We have other grants and funds to deal with that,” he said.
As far as creating the apartments, the city’s financial commitment is nothing, he said.
However, if there are needed improvements to infrastructure like water and sewer lines and plumbing, the city will be asked to pay for those.
Smoak said the need for affordable housing is great. His agency has a list of 1,500 people now who need it, and most of those are in Horry County.
During 2019, his agency provided service to 1,179 people over the 13 county area, again most of those are in Horry County, he said.
He said some of the nicest apartment complexes in Horry County are affordable housing.
This is not public housing, he said, calling the affordable housing, “safe, nice, decent, new construction” that people can afford.
The cost to rent affordable housing is based on an area’s median income and the price of fair market rents. It can run about $1,000 per month, Smoak said.
When people can’t afford decent housing, they often end up in places with holes in the floors and bad plumbing, he said.
Or they might end up living on the street or in their cars. At the most recent city council meeting, Conway Police Chief Dale Long asked council to make a rule to prevent people from sleeping in their cars in public parking lots, around the downtown area and in the Walmart parking lot. He pointed to Conway’s Riverfront Park parking lot where he says there are people who live in their cars, one that shelters a registered sex offender, who was using the marina parking lot as his address.
Long said Conway has a bad homeless problem and there is currently no ordinance that prevents them from spending the nights in cars parked in public places. He said the riverfront is a popular place because it has restrooms where they can wash up. He suggested a larger discussion about the problem, perhaps getting churches involved.
“The only cure for homelessness is housing,” Smoak said.
This is a national issue, he said, not just local.
Council has heralded the possibility of affordable housing, public amenities including sidewalks, trails, community gardens and playgrounds.
City staff first met with ECHO at the property to look at the possibility of housing for veterans, but decided then that the property needs a larger partner for a bigger project.
City Administrator Adam Emrick said they’ve been having trouble with trespassers on the old school’s property.
Staff hopes a partner will demolish some or all of the buildings there now and come up with an overall plan because they believe this is too much for any one developer to want to tackle.
Councilman Shane Hubbard said he has worked closely with ECHO over the years and was sorry that Smoak was unable to attend council’s recent meeting. However, he said he was shown information calling for a transition that won’t all go to homeless housing. There will be a balance.
He sees a big need for the project, and foresees the possibility of working with the American Legion or other veterans’ groups to provide housing for veterans.
Emrick suggested using three acres for a planned district.
Councilman Larry White said he’s been harping on the idea of tiny houses and believes some of them could fit into this plan.
He also wants to see more than just housing there. He suggests staff to help the residents seek employment, build job skills, write resumes, refer them for alcohol/drug treatment and more.
He’d like to see a place where people can develop their creativity, enjoy music and art. If they are able to save part of the building, he suggests using part of it for a museum for the Whittemore schools and some of the grounds for recreation.
Shortly after the city bought the old building, the city hosted workshops for people to come in and make suggestions for how they’d like to see the property used. White thinks it’s time to do that again before the city moves too far forward with plans for the property.
“I’m just hoping the community will step up and be pro-active instead of reactive if we have the chance to come forth with ideas, instead of waiting and saying, ‘I wish we could have done this or that,” he said.
Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy, who has perhaps been the biggest supporter of a community center at the site of the old school, warned council to be prepared for public reaction because there are people, right or wrong, who believe that bringing in homeless people will hurt the community.
Hubbard said the agency will use a transitional period to make sure that people can function there before they let them go there to live.
White, who is connected with A Father’s Place, then offered the assistance of that agency to help the development’s residents live more productive lives.
Councilwoman Jean Timbes was hesitant about the issue after the meeting saying the city has so much going on that she hadn’t thought much about that building recently and she wants to know more before she comes to any final decisions.
Although it was said at the recent meeting that part of the old school building had to go, it was suggested that part might be salvageable with some renovations.
But, Timbes said she’s walked through the building and doesn’t see much more than two or three classrooms that she thinks can be saved.
“We just can’t put back that building, and that’s what started the whole thing, and that can’t happen,” she said. “That’s too far gone.”
She also worries that there might be some kind of historical connection that could prohibit some possibilities for the building.
“I’m just waiting for somebody to say, ‘O yeah, you think you’re going to do that!’” she said.
She also opposes trying to use only part of the building and trying to shoehorn the new in with the old.
“Let’s do something different,” she said. “It’s served its time. Let it go. I don’t know what we’re going to do with it. I think we need to move a little slower.”
Timbes also thinks that grants might become more difficult to get now that government has spent so much money trying to stimulate the country’s economy.
She also opposes a community center at the site saying, “I don’t think it’s a community center unless it reaches all parts of the community.”
There is also an issue with asbestos in the building.
Staff has recommended saving money by having city staff do any demolition work, and also recommends removing all asbestos.
