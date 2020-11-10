Hannah Mills of Aynor Elementary School said her first feeling upon being chosen as the Horry County Schools 2020 Rookie Teacher of the Year was disbelief.
“You’re so focused as a teacher on what you’re doing inside your four walls, you forget what’s around you. I thought ‘Really? I’m being recognized for something like this?’,” Mills said.
The new program, which recognizes and celebrates teachers in their first three years of teaching, chose Mills out of the top five finalists that included Chloe Cahill of Green Sea Floyds High, Sarah Hall of Myrtle Beach Elementary, Lia Holland of Ocean Bay Elementary, and Alexis Karnes of Socastee High.
Superintendent Rick Maxey said that in order to be considered for the award, the teacher must be in their first, second, or third year of teaching, and “must be someone who has established excellence in the classroom and represents the district’s vision and core values.”
“It’s quite an accolade …” Maxey said, noting that the principals who nominated teachers looked at a list of criteria including effective instruction, organizing and implementing that instruction, having an engaging culture of learning in the classroom, managing student behavior, and fostering good relationships with students, parents, and peers.
“Teaching has always been such a strong passion in my heart since I was a little girl,” Mills said after being presented with her award. “That passion has only grown stronger as I have become more experienced.”
A product of Loris Middle and Loris High School, Mills participated in Horry-Georgetown Technical College’s Bridge program, and then finished her last two years of school at Coastal Carolina University.
Since she graduated in December, she was able to get a position as a long-term substitute teacher for the spring semester that year in Kingston Elementary.
“I was really thankful for that experience and I worked with the first grade team,” Mills said, complimenting KES for helping her grow.
She had the chance then to substitute at many schools in different grade levels, an experience she said was invaluable.
“Every age is different. How you interact, motivate them. I thought it was important to get around different teachers and schools. I learned so much from so many different teachers,” Mills said. “You begin to develop your own teaching style but you take the bits and pieces that you love about other teachers while creating your style.”
Mills thanked her principal, Reggie Gasque.
“Thank you for taking a chance on me,” she said, while also thanking her fellow AES teachers.
“You all show giving 100% is just where the bar starts, because you all exceed that in each and every way,” Mills said.
She also thanked her students and her family, saying she grew up in a family of educators.
“To my students, you are the biggest reason why I start each day with a smile …” Mills said. “Thank you for teaching me more than I could ever teach you.”
Mills said she has a growth mindset, and likes to continue learning.
“I’ll always be a ‘rookie’ teacher,” she said.
She said that one of her treasures is the poster the school brought to her class on the day she was told she was a finalist, but not for the reason one might imagine.
“You know why I keep this?” she asked, saying that the back of the sign still holds her students’ fingerprints and handprints.
“The little poster they brought me on March 13 (the last day before COVID-19 shut down schools through the end of the 2019-2020 school year) … their fingerprints where they were grabbing the sign. This is the moment I remember when I look at [the fingerprints] on this poster. They were clapping – the genuine love – the support we give each other on a daily basis,” Mills said. “I’m so thankful I was chosen and recognized. This is a great opportunity to focus on young teachers coming in that are excited …”
