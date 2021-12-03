A new plasma collection center opened its doors to the Myrtle Beach area as members of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Gov. Henry McMaster welcomed ADMA Biologics, Inc. Thursday afternoon.
“The chamber does a lot of great work, but welcoming new business is the best,” Cindy Gettig, Vice President of Business Development of the Myrtle Beach chamber. “Thank you for the economic impact you’re going to have on our community and the job creation you’re going to have.”
ADMA is a commercial biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New Jersey and it specializes in the collection of human plasma to be manufactured into plasma-derived products for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases, including primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI) and Hepatitis B.
The ADMA Biologics facility in Myrtle Beach, located at 100 Legends Dr. next to the IHOP, is the sixth facility to be completed, according to a news release, and the ADMA Biologics second facility in South Carolina. The other is located in Goose Creek.
McMaster highlighted the various industries including the Boeing plant in Charleston and the BMW plant in Greer that have set up shop in the state and the impact these industries bring to the Palmetto State's growing economy.
“South Carolina is booming,” McMaster said. “Everyone wants to be a part of what we have here in South Carolina.”
McMaster was given a tour of the Myrtle Beach facility prior to Thursday’s ribbon cutting ceremony. The guided tour through the facility showed how patients donating plasma would go about the process in the facility. During the press conference, he noted how the life-size industry has grown significantly across the country, especially in South Carolina.
“The whole life science industry has come alive in South Carolina,” McMaster said.
The ADMA BioCenters in Myrtle Beach is a state-of-the-art plasma collection center that features automated registration, Haemonetics’ Persona® plasma collection solution for the NexSys PCS® system, which are designed to shorten the donation process and increase collection yields, according to a news release. The Myrtle Beach facility will also have a free wireless network in the donor collection area, along with individual flat-screen TVs with cable at each donor station.
McMaster said he and his wife Peggy have donated blood several times over the years and more recently donated plasma prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It doesn’t hurt. It’s easy to do and you can watch some television while you give,” McMaster said.
The collection center will have a staff of up to 50 trained healthcare workers who are dedicated to ensuring comfort and safety for all donors.
Cynthia Tolman, Vice President of Plasma Operations at ADMA, said there is not only a need for this industry in South Carolina, but also a need for donors.
“We need donors,” Tolman said. “The patients we serve don’t have any antibodies. That means they don’t have any protection against a disease. And it basically means they’re inside. As some of us are starting to get out and move around, a lot of patients are still at home because they’re having a hard time getting plasma products.”
Tolman said getting people to donate plasma means giving ADMA the ability to get these products to their patients and helping them get back out in the community.
Moving forward, ADMA Biologics will work in accordance with updated FDA direction to receive approval for plasma collection centers as sponsors are now required to collect plasma donations for three months prior to submitting a Biologics License Application (“BLA”) filing, according to the release. The release added ADMA expects to file its BLA for the Myrtle Beach facility in about three months and expects a standard 12-month BLA review period by the FDA.
While this process is ongoing, ADMA is permitted to collect plasma donations at the Myrtle Beach site, the release said. After the site receives approval from the FDA, ADMA can move forward in utilizing collected plasma in manufacturing their life saving therapies.
ADMA Biologics in Myrtle Beach has varying hours throughout the week and is closed on Sundays and Mondays. On Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, the facility is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. For more information, visit https://www.admabiocenters.com/.
