Horry County police were first made aware of problems with former Detective Allen Large’s behavior in 2003 when his father-in-law met with police to voice concerns about his daughter’s well-being, according to testimony on Monday, during the first trial day of Jane Doe 4’s civil suit against the Horry County Police Department and former HCPD Chief Saundra Rhodes.

Jane Doe 4 is one of five women who said in civil suits that they were sexually assaulted by Large.

Large was eventually indicted on criminal charges but died of natural causes in January 2018 while he was waiting to go to trial on six counts of misconduct in office and five counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Jane Doe 1, 2 and 5’s civil suits against the department have been settled. Jane Doe 3’s trial is scheduled next if a settlement isn’t reached.

Large's father-in-law Ken Evans' concerns in 2003 about Large’s controlling and abusive behavior were never investigated or referred to the State Law Enforcement Division, according to testimony, and it’s just one piece of evidence that Jane Doe 4’s attorneys are using in their attempt to prove that Horry County police were negligent in failing to supervise Large, and that Jane Doe 4’s injuries were caused by that negligence.

Her attorneys will also try to make a case that Saundra Rhodes violated Jane Doe 4’s 14th Amendment right to bodily integrity by showing that Rhodes knew Large was a danger to the community and did nothing to stop it, which allowed Large to continue the abuse.

“We intend to prove that they knew he was a risk to the public,” said attorney James Moore during his opening statement. “They were put on notice that they needed to control him.”

Attorneys for Rhodes and the police department have denied the allegations.

HCPD’s attorney Samuel Arthur asked the jury Monday to simply look at the evidence presented during the trial. “That’s all that I ask from you," he said. “We simply do not believe that [Jane Doe 4] is going to be able to carry her burden of proof.”