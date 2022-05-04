Horry County police were first made aware of problems with former Detective Allen Large’s behavior in 2003 when his father-in-law met with police to voice concerns about his daughter’s well-being, according to testimony on Monday, during the first trial day of Jane Doe 4’s civil suit against the Horry County Police Department and former HCPD Chief Saundra Rhodes.
Jane Doe 4 is one of five women who said in civil suits that they were sexually assaulted by Large.
Large was eventually indicted on criminal charges but died of natural causes in January 2018 while he was waiting to go to trial on six counts of misconduct in office and five counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Jane Doe 1, 2 and 5’s civil suits against the department have been settled. Jane Doe 3’s trial is scheduled next if a settlement isn’t reached.
Large's father-in-law Ken Evans' concerns in 2003 about Large’s controlling and abusive behavior were never investigated or referred to the State Law Enforcement Division, according to testimony, and it’s just one piece of evidence that Jane Doe 4’s attorneys are using in their attempt to prove that Horry County police were negligent in failing to supervise Large, and that Jane Doe 4’s injuries were caused by that negligence.
Her attorneys will also try to make a case that Saundra Rhodes violated Jane Doe 4’s 14th Amendment right to bodily integrity by showing that Rhodes knew Large was a danger to the community and did nothing to stop it, which allowed Large to continue the abuse.
“We intend to prove that they knew he was a risk to the public,” said attorney James Moore during his opening statement. “They were put on notice that they needed to control him.”
Attorneys for Rhodes and the police department have denied the allegations.
HCPD’s attorney Samuel Arthur asked the jury Monday to simply look at the evidence presented during the trial. “That’s all that I ask from you," he said. “We simply do not believe that [Jane Doe 4] is going to be able to carry her burden of proof.”
Rhodes’ attorney Lisa Thomas took a similar approach. Rhodes has denied ignoring Large’s behavior.
“The most important thing you need to look for is who knew what when,” Thomas said, adding that Rhodes would testify about a “lifetime of service.” The real story, she continued, is that “Allen Large led a secret life.”
Moore in his opening statement said Jane Doe 4, now a 27-year-old mother of three and graduate of St. James High School, grew up with a father who abused drugs and her. When she was 13, she reported the abuse to police, Moore said. But police didn’t prosecute. Around that time, she was diagnosed with pancreatitis, and was prescribed opiates to help with the pain, he said.
In the fall of 2014, she had gotten addicted to the opiates and was in a bad place, Moore continued. That’s when she got a call from Large, who knew about her father and her drug use. He offered take her to Food Lion, and she complied, Moore said, adding that Large told her, “I’m just here to help you.” But instead, Large took advantage of Jane Doe 4’s vulnerability, harassing her and facilitating her drug use.
“He sexually assaulted her while his gun and badge were on the bedside table,” Moore said. Jane Doe 4 eventually got treatment in 2015 and broke off contact with Large. “[Jane Doe 4]’s waited six years for this opportunity. Six years for justice. Six years for closure. This is [Jane Doe 4]’s only shot at justice.”
During the first day of trial, attorneys for Jane Doe 4 questioned Scott Rutherford, who worked for HCPD from 1991 to 2016, finishing his career as a deputy chief under Rhodes.
At times during his career, he was Large’s direct supervisor, according to testimony and Jane Doe 4’s attorneys, who asked him about the 2003 meeting between Large’s father-in-law and other high-ranking police officials, including then-police chief Paul Goward, professional standards officer Capt. Charlotte Stephens and himself, then a lieutenant in charge of the narcotics and vice unit.
Rutherford testified that Large’s father-in-law, Ken Evans, “wanted to voice some concerns he had about Large.” Evans had called for the meeting with police, and he later asked for a letter to document the meeting.
In the letter to Evans, Rutherford wrote “This meeting was conducted to allow you the opportunity to provide information to appropriate staff as to your belief that the relationship between your daughter and Det. Large was ultimately destined to result in physical harm to your daughter.”
Rutherford continued in his June 24, 2003, letter to Evans, “You postulated that your daughter’s well being and mental / physical stability were being seriously and routinely compromised by the controlling treatment of Det. Large and that her demise was inevitable if something was not done to curb or prevent continued threatening and abusive treatment by Det. Large.”
However, then-Horry County police Lt. Rutherford wrote in the letter, “Many of the allegations and statements of existing conditions are contested by Det. Large and we have no way of determining the veracity of one side over the other.” He continued, “We are not authorized, qualified or properly informed to calculate the legitimate influence of these matters on the validity of an assumption that your daughter is in physical jeopardy at the hands of her husband.”
Evans wrote back that he was unhappy that there was no mention of Jessica Eden, a crime victim who was invited into Large’s marital home, according to Moore. In the letter back to police, Evans wrote “We made it quite clear that our daughter fears for her life and the safety of her two 7-year-old children.” Rutherford testified that he wasn’t aware of Evans letter back to the department, which was also copied to SLED and the county council chair.
In a deposition that was read for the court during the trial, Stephens, the professional standards officer, testified that Evans was concerned that Large wouldn’t let his wife see her mother and that he threatened he could “make somebody disappear.”
Stephens also testified that the case was unfounded, that Eden had a brain tumor and that Large was helping her with the knowledge of his wife.
Rutherford testified that no police report or investigative report was ever generated and that it wasn’t referred to SLED. He testified that he believed “there was an attempt to contact the daughter-in-law,” but the testimony didn’t cover the result of that outreach.
In response to questioning from Moore, Rutherford said of the letter, “I don’t know that I considered it a warning sign.”
Attorneys for Jane Doe 4 also called another of Large’s victims, Jane Doe 1, to testify about her experience with Large.
Jane Doe 1 testified that she first came into contact with Large after she reported a sexual assault on Christmas Eve in 2014. The assault wasn’t prosecuted after police got a conflicting statement from one of her friends, she said. About a week after the report, she got a call from Large ostensibly to talk about her case, but instead, Large began asking her questions about herself, she said.
Large would show up to her house three to four times a week and called frequently, she testified. She said Large would touch her inappropriately. “He would force himself upon me.”
On at least one occasion, she said Large sexually assaulted her with his hand. “I was petrified,” she said. “I was scared to death.” She testified that she was too frightened to make him go away because she thought he would arrest her and she would lose her kids.
At the time, she was battling a substance-use disorder and in April 2015 had started manufacturing methamphetamine to pay for her drug habit. She said Large knew about her drug use but didn’t seem to care. She testified that she didn’t want him around while she was selling drugs and started avoiding him. At the end of May 2015, she was arrested by the Drug Enforcement Unit, she said, and at that time remarked to an officer that Large had gotten his way.
She was interviewed by internal affairs investigator Matt Darrah while in jail, she testified. But that complaint wasn’t immediately referred to SLED, nor were other accusations made against Large in 2014. The details of those accusations weren’t discussed in detail on Monday.
Also in 2015, a video of Large circulated on Facebook showing the detective losing his temper and screaming. The context of the video was not discussed in detail, but in the video, Large yells at the man with the camera about “power,” a “$2,000 attorney” and at one point, screams out “Who do you thinks they gonna believe?” One of the five Jane Does, who later made accusations against him, briefly appears in the video.
The video caused HCPD to discipline him in the form of a written reprimand and a fit-for-duty exam, Rutherford testified. He confirmed that in a deposition he gave to SLED, he said Rhodes didn’t like taking disciplinary action and that she may have disciplined certain officers differently than others.
During the first day of the trial, Jane Doe 4’s attorneys displayed a plan of action document Rutherford had prepared for Large in the wake of the Facebook video. The action plan for Large’s return recommended to “Get him back to work as soon as possible.”
“He was a productive investigator,” Rutherford explained during his testimony.
Then on July 4, 2015, another woman claimed Large offered her money for sexual favors and asked for oral sex, Jane Doe 4’s attorneys said. Large was terminated on July 31, 2015. But none of the accusations made against Large were referred to SLED until November 2015. Both Rhodes and Rutherford left the department within months of one another in 2016.
Rutherford said of his retirement, “It was time. In a roundabout way it was suggested by human resources. Someone that comes in new, they want someone they can count on.”
Rutherford testified that such departures are normal during a change of command, and that he wasn’t aware of Jane Doe 4’s complaint until after he retired.
Neither Jane Doe 4 nor Rhodes took the stand on Monday. The attorneys said they believed the trial would last until Wednesday or Thursday.
“If we don’t maintain justice,” Moore said, “Justice will not maintain us.”
