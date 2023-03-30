Students at the Academy for the Arts, Science and Technology say that the Teddy Bear Clinic is easily one of their favorite days at school.

"It's one of the days we look forward to most," said AAST senior Makylia Wessel. 

Students from Ocean Bay Elementary and Myrtle Beach Early Childhood School came to AAST Thursday to participate in the Spring Teddy Bear Clinic, a fun and interactive activity aimed at helping kids be more comfortable at the doctor's office or hospital.

Kindergarteners from Ocean Bay Elementary and Myrtle Beach Early Childhood School use their teddy bears as patients in the annual Spring Teddy Bear Clinic and Sidewalk Chalk Art Day at the Academy for the Arts, Science & Technology off International Drive in the Carolina Forest community on Thursday, March 30, 3023. Academy students from pre-medicine classes helped with the lesson while other art students from the high school worked on chalk art for the children to see at the end of the day. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Using their favorite stuffed animal that they brought from home, the students met with groups of AAST Pre-Med students for age-appropriate education and simulations of experiences like x-rays, checkups with stethoscopes, operations and other procedures. 

"It's fun getting to teach the kids, and watch their eyes light up," said AAST student Ella Williams, who said this was the third Teddy Bear Clinic in which she'd participated. 

AAST Teacher Lucia Watson said the clinic happens twice a year, and this spring it involved more majors than just pre-med, including Spanish classes and all the CTE majors.

Kindergarteners from Ocean Bay Elementary and Myrtle Beach Early Childhood School use bags to toss at cups to simulate putting out a fire at the Academy for the Arts, Science & Technology off International Drive in the Carolina Forest community on Thursday, March 30, 3023. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

The students stopped and learned things at different booths covering a variety of topics, from the respiratory, cardiac, digestive and immune systems, to sports medicine and poison prevention. 

Sim Hood, Taylor Wilson and Kirsten Rekos from Grand Strand Regional Medical Center helped the children learn about x-rays, as well as water and sun safety and TBI (traumatic brain injury) awareness. 

Kindergarteners from Ocean Bay Elementary and Myrtle Beach Early Childhood School use their teddy bears as patients in the annual Spring Teddy Bear Clinic and Sidewalk Chalk Art Day at the Academy for the Arts, Science & Technology off International Drive in the Carolina Forest community on Thursday, March 30, 3023. Academy students from pre-medicine classes helped with the lesson while other art students from the high school worked on chalk art for the children to see at the end of the day. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

"The goal is to help kids feel more safe when they seek medical care," Hood said. 

The students also had the chance to check out the inside of an Horry County Fire Rescue fire engine and ambulance, and sit on motorcycles from Horry County Police Department. 

Event organizer Dana McCallum said the clinic had been happening for ten years, and has been getting bigger every year. This year had almost 400 participants. 

Art students the Academy for the Arts, Science & Technology work on sidewalk chalk art at the school off International Drive in the Carolina Forest community on Thursday, March 30, 3023. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

"It really gives (AAST) students a chance to showcase what they learned," McCallum said. 

