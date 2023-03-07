Priscilla Fuller watched the smoke drift from Whittemore Elementary School.
She remembers when this was the only school for Black children in her community. Fuller graduated from the brick and stone building in 1965. Her six sisters and brother also learned there. Here, children wrapped the maypole, the teachers knew their families, and there was a sense of unity and security that stood out in a segregated world.
“It’s a part of history — a vital part of history — for the community, for the town,” Fuller said Tuesday morning, standing on Horry Street as fire crews worked the smoldering scene. “It’s a fixture in the community. The community remembers the good times here.”
What will remain of the tangible connection to those memories remains unclear.
The Conway Fire Department was dispatched to the former school at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. But because of the building’s dilapidated state, firefighters could not safely access certain parts of the school, city officials said. The roof collapsed on one section, and crews pulled walls down to try to get to the fire.
Authorities have not determined the exact cause of the blaze, though the Conway Police Department requested the assistance of the State Law Enforcement Division Arson Unit, SLED spokeswoman Renee Wunderlich confirmed. She declined to provide further details, citing the ongoing investigation.
Conway spokeswoman June Wood said that because of the scale of the damage and the fact that the city owns the building, Conway leaders wanted SLED to handle the case.
“We just want another entity to complete the investigation,” she said.
The fire is troubling to some of the school’s former students, who have long feared the building would be destroyed if the city didn’t take better care of it.
“We’ve asked them on more than one occasion to secure the building,” said Cheryl Moore Adamson, who serves as president of the nonprofit Whittemore Racepath Historical Society. “It’s very hurtful, and it’s hard not to think the worst about why the importance of the school to us did not translate to our community leaders to the point that they would join us in every effort to secure the property. So this is the result of that.”
Wood, the city spokeswoman, said city officials have tried to secure the building over the years, but despite those efforts the site has repeatedly been vandalized.
Whittemore Elementary School opened in 1954 as a South Carolina equalization school for Black students, though the original structure was located on another site.
The building now sits on a 10-acre tract behind Whittemore Park Middle School. Horry County Schools turned the property over to the city in 2018 and city officials originally planned to convert the building into a community center.
But Hurricane Matthew caused major damage to the old school in 2016. Then, in 2020, the city condemned the building, citing damage from trespassers and evidence of criminal activity there.
In recent years, city officials have sought proposals for revitalizing the property. In November, city staff and council unsealed the first and only such proposal, which came from the Whittemore Racepath Historical Society. The nonprofit presented plans for a nearly $16 million project with a residential complex, a community center and a museum.
“It was issued to the world and we were the one entity to respond,” Adamson said. “So our expectation is that they would close the RFP and go ahead with the process of giving us the property. But it is not in the condition that it was in when we filed for it. So it needs to be brought to a standard that we can afford to move forward with our plans.”
In the wake of the fire, city officials said it’s too early to say where they will go from here. Adamson, however, hopes Conway will find a way to preserve what’s left of the building — and the history it represents.
“We were afraid that it would be demolished before we had a chance to save it,” she said. “But [we] certainly didn’t expect to wake up to this this morning. … We need the entire community to rally around our efforts to save this.”
