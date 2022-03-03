Here’s the deal: Remove a Bradford Pear tree; get a new tree to replace it.
The tree give-away is taking place Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon, at 200 Laurel St. in Downtown Conway, where there will also be much more going on that will be of interest gardeners.
Miracle Rabon with the Clemson Extension Office says the event will also include experts, who can answer questions and help residents make good decisions about what plants will go well with a home’s architecture and the environment of their landscape.
Conway City Arborist Wanda Lilly is also helping with the tree give-away taking reservations for the 250 trees that are available.
The large canopy trees being offered include swamp white oak, live oak, bald cypress, shagbark hickory and swamp chestnut oak; medium canopy trees that include American hornbeam, sweetbay magnolia, loblolly bay and Dahoon holly; small canopy tree, hazel alder; and very small canopy trees, littleleaf titi and red anise trees.
People must reserve their trees before Saturday by emailing Lilly at wlilly@cityofconway.com.
Rabon says people have already been reserving trees, but they want to give away many more.
“We’ve had a good bit of people sign up, but not enough,” Rabon said. “We would really like to give every tree they have and some extra that they had left for Arbor Day.”
There are 275 trees left for Arbor Day, which is coming April 29. Rabon says the trees given away Saturday will keep fine until then if they’re stored in a cool, dark place and if some moisture is kept in the root.
She also reminds people that Earth Day is coming up April 22.
“We just want people to plant trees,” she said.
Several groups including the Garden Club of South Carolina, Inc. and the S.C. Forestry Commission declared a war, of sorts, against Bradford pear trees several years ago.
They say the trees join with Callery pear trees and multiply so much that they are now considered invasive and a nuisance. The state gardeners also say that Bradford pears are not indigenous to South Carolina.
Rabon says utilities also dislike the Bradford pears because they break easily in storms and it’s costly to clean them up.
David Stoudenmire, first vice president of the Gardeners of South Carolina, Inc., agrees that the trees produce beautiful white blooms in the spring, but he says he really doesn’t like their smell and supports the idea of people getting rid of them, or not planting them.
Stoudenmire said when he was a student at Clemson University there were Bradford pear trees on both sides of the Administration building.
In the fall, the colors of the leaves were nice, but he remembers even then being told that the trees are so top heavy that any winter weather will split them down the middle.
“Consequently, people end up having to cut them down. Then the next thing was they’re spreading,” he said.
Stoudenmire suggests that people who are planning their yards’ landscapes go to the Clemson Extension office or a local nursery for help selecting the right trees.
Rabon said they don’t want people to bring the cut trees to Saturday’s event. All they need to do is take a picture of themselves with the tree(s) before delivering the trees to the landfill. Organizers say a “selfie” is just fine.
Earlier this week they had about 42 people registered, but she’d like to see at least 75.
People who aren’t asking for trees, but just want help with their gardening will also be able to get advice from experts Saturday.
The Clemson Extension Service’s new horticulture agent Brad Fowler, who worked formerly with Brookgreen Gardens and a private company, will be there with his full background in horticulture, landscaping, lawns and gardening.
Also on location Saturday will be a 4H booth, five master gardeners, who regularly work at the Conway Farmers Market, Ashley Cowan with Keep Horry County Beautiful and representatives with Horry County Rising. Fact sheets will also be distributed.
“I think this is a great opportunity for people to remove a tree that they probably wanted to remove for a long time…I think it’s a great opportunity to get people out and working in their yards, you know, as the weather is changing and we’re gearing up for spring,” Rabon said.
She also suggests that people choose local tree cutters to bring down their Bradford pears.
To register go to https://tinyurl.com/bradfordpearprogram
