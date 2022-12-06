Thick-rimmed glasses, a full smile only showing his top teeth and dancing, lots of dancing, were only a few things that set Devonte Grant apart from his many peers, his many peers who adored him.
A Little River native, Grant grew up near Coastal Carolina University, where he would, at 18, major in theater and find himself not only under the stage spotlight, but involved in many different groups with missions close to his heart.
Grant was found dead in his dorm room last month. The Horry County Coroner’s Office said he died on Nov. 24 of natural causes.
“In his first semester on campus, Devonte was very excited about theatre and was recently cast to be in the spring theatre production of The Green Bird. He was also very active on campus as a member of the African American Initiative for Men (AAIM), Coastal Activities Board (CAB), Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), People Respecting Individual Diversity and Equality (PRIDE), Students Navigating and Advising Peers (SNAP), and Upstage,” according to a message shared with the university’s students, faculty and staff.
His theater teacher at North Myrtle Beach High School, Lindsay Link, said that Grant “might have made it to Broadway because he was so determined.”
“Having him in class, I’ve had him for both musical theater classes, and then chorus classes. And just as a student in class, it was amazing,” she said. “He would get everybody kind of, I don’t wanna say riled up, but he would get everybody just so motivated and pumped up, especially if I was having kind of a down day, he would sense that and he would get everyone on board and just get everybody motivated.”
Link said that even after having graduated from high school, Grant came to see some of his friends perform in a Halloween production only a few weeks ago.
“He was there for two or three weekends watching his friends. And he made this huge sign and was holding it up. And he was just rooting for everybody,” she said. “And that was one of our special moments was that he had left his time here kind of unknowingly and so we have his little good luck sign to the cast and crew.”
According to a Facebook post from the North Myrtle Beach High School Performing Arts Department, Grant was a “a son, a favorite student, a best friend, an actor, a singer, a dancer, a choreographer, and the biggest motivator to every friend and stranger.”
Steven Higginbotham, chairman of Coastal Carolina’s Department of Theatre, said that when Grant’s peers in the department think of him, they think of “the smiles and greetings he shared whenever he saw someone he knew … the fun phrases he used … his passion for wanting to start a hip-hop club on campus … singing in the Disney Cabaret and performing with The Rocky Horror Picture Show … his involvement with so many other clubs and student organizations on campus … his volunteering to help with CCU Theatre productions, including running the lights for our staged reading of My Body No Choice … and so much more.”
“Devonte was a connector, a uniter, a unifier - someone who brought others together - and he did it with genuine kindness and warmth,” Higginbotham said. “We will continue to miss him in the time ahead, and our prayers and condolences are extended to his family, friends, and the many others who were touched daily by his kindness.”
Grant’s viewing was Dec. 5 at the Myrtle Beach Chapel at the Ocean View Funeral Home and Beach Crematory.
Grant’s funeral service was set for Dec. 6 at Mt. Calvary #2 Missionary Baptist Church in Little River.
