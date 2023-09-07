Shaggers rejoice: Fall Migration is fast approaching.

The Society of Stranders is hosting its annual Fall Migration celebration for 11 days starting Thursday, Sept. 14.

The festival will continue until Sunday, Sept. 24. Those who want to join in on the dancing fun should head to North Myrtle Beach’s North Ocean Drive.

DJ’s will be playing beach music at the city's Ocean Drive dance floors that come alive when the shaggers come to town.

“It’s like going to a family reunion except the family are friends that you’ve made over the last number of years,” Ron Whisenant, president of the Society of Stranders, said. “It’s a time of frivolity. It’s a time of dance and it’s just a great experience.”

Venues like Duck’s, Fat Harold’s, OD Arcade & Lounge, Ocean Drive Beach & Golf Resort, Deckerz and Pirate’s Cove Lounge will all be hosting shaggers throughout the 11-day celebration. Whisenant said beginners are welcome and that instructors will be available to teach anyone who wants to learn the classic dance.

The Fall Migration is expected to bring at least 10,000 people to North Myrtle Beach and make an economic impact of over $12 million, according to Whisenant. There are more than 90 shag clubs in the Association of Carolina Shag Clubs, and members from all of the clubs are expected to visit North Myrtle Beach for the Fall Migration.

“All of the Main Street venues and businesses along Main Street benefit tremendously from SOS being there,” Whisenant said.

There are two marquee events of the Fall Migration: Sunday Funday and Fun Monday.

Sunday Funday will be held at OD Arcade and Lounge. The Sept. 17 party will feature two live bands with music starting at noon and continuing until 6:30 p.m. Attendees will also be able to purchase raffle tickets for the next big event: Fun Monday.

Fun Monday will be held from noon to 5:30 p.m. on Main Street from Hillside Drive to Ocean Boulevard and feature three live bands. Before the event at 11:30 a.m., a special tribute will be held for Phil Sawyer, who was one of the founders of the Association of Carolina Shag Clubs and was president of SOS for 11 years.