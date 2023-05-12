Talk of kids, grandkids, work and other parts life fill the pickleball court in North Myrtle Beach.

The players, all of various ages, are really into playing the game, but they've already learned the rules and got the moves down, so they can play and talk at the same time.

“They have indoor courts, but we prefer to be outside. It’s healthier,” Cissy McCoy, a player who frequents the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center’s outdoor courts in North Myrtle Beach, said. “My whole day is better when it starts with pickleball. It gets our age group moving.”

There's laughs, high fives and eminent friendship blooming on the court. Most of the players are not competitive and are just there for a good time.

That's what makes pickleball so appealing. It gets folks out, active and socializing with people in the community.

The game is young, though it's spreading widely in the Southeast.

In 1965, according to USA Pickleball, the first game was played on a badminton court by Joel Pritchard, a congressman from Washington state and businessman Bill Bell. The two were looking to give their families something to do together.

The racquet sport caught on quick and now it's played in all 50 states.

And the sounds of shuffling feet and the thunking of balls against a paddle are not hard to find along the Grand Strand.

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America, especially across the southeast, according to Brandon Mackie, co-founder of Pickleheads, an organization that is a resource for pickleball players.

“It’s a sport that spans all ages,” he said. “It takes five minutes to learn the rules and you can be winning a game within your first 20 minutes of playing.”

Imagine a tennis court, but smaller. The game involves four players most commonly, but you can play singles which is just one on each side of the net, and each player has a paddle, and the players volley the ball. The rules and scoring system are different from tennis and pickleball can be played inside or outside.