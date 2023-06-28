Ruben Hyman wants to preserve the memory of the Ocean Forest Hotel.
“I lifeguarded one year in front of the Ocean Forest,” he said of the once grand hotel that opened in 1930 and was imploded in 1974. “I ride by there, that roundabout, at least two to three times a week. And you won’t believe it, but I think I still see the Ocean Forest there when I ride by. It’s like a hologram.”
Hyman and architect Derrick Mozingo presented the Myrtle Beach City Council with plans to build a three-dimensional appearing glass type monument about 15 feet tall and three to four inches thick on a roundabout that had once been the main entrance to the hotel.
The roundabout is located on Porcher Drive where it intersects Calhoun and Poinsett roads at the Ocean Forest Villas.
Hyman said the current plans include landscaping, informational signs that have QR codes and pavers with sponsors’ names. He estimated the cost to be $100,000 to $200,000.
The idea behind the monument, he said, came from reading a magazine article and “new locals” interested in the city’s history through a Facebook group started by the late Steve Robertson, founder of Waccamaw Publishers.
Mozingo said he joined Hyman on his mission to build the monument after having a few cocktails at Flamingo Grill. Mozingo’s firm, Mozingo + Wallace Architects, has done a preliminary design that was presented to the council to gauge their interest before moving forward.
“We are trying to persevere what buildings we have left. And in Myrtle Beach, we don’t have many,” Mayor Brenda Bethune said on Tuesday morning. “We share that passion with you. We don’t want you to have to ride by there and see holograms in your head.”
The hotel, one of the first major hotels in the city, was built by textile magnate John T. Woodside of Greenville, South Carolina.
Woodside’s plans included developing 65,000 acres with the oceanfront hotel and a golf course.
He completed the golf course, which is now Pine Lakes, and spent $1 million to build the hotel with a 10-story center tower and two five-story wings. It featured crystal chandeliers, ballrooms and elevators. The 13-acre hotel property included gardens, stables and pools.
But the textile magnate was hit by the 1929 stock market crash and was unable to make the mortgage payments on the hotel and golf course.
The hotel property, in disrepair, was ultimately purchased in 1973 by Niles “Sonny” Stevens and Dexter Stuckey. The pair began selling off pieces of the hotel including a lighthouse that became part of the Family Kingdom Amusement Park.
The hotel was imploded on Sept. 13, 1974, and a condominium development was built on its footprint.
But the roundabout remains.
“We would be remiss as guardians of history not to have something that we can be proud of that will be left behind,” Hyman said.
That something, Mozingo said, should include the monument to be made of a series of layers of laminated glass. The layers would have graphics and imagery giving it a three-dimensional look similar to a hologram.
He said it would be built to withstand hurricane force winds and would not condensate since it would be “basically a solid piece of glass.”
Hyman said the monument would be a tourist attraction that may qualify for various forms of funding to build.
“I will put on my track shoes, and I will go around town and try to solicit the money,” he told council.
The city council agreed to move forward on the proposed monument.
Brian Tucker, assistant city manager, said he would begin to prepare a presentation that specifies the size of the roundabout, maintenance for the landscaping, cost of insuring the structure and possible funding sources. He said that information would be available at a near-future city council meeting.
