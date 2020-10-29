Ross rests in a slice of sunlight as he sits by Cooper Berry. Ross, a skilled companion dog from Canine Companions for Independence, is new to the Berry household in the Forestbrook community of Horry County. Berry’s father, Jim, explained Ross is considered a skilled companion dog differentiating him from a service dog because Ross is trained to work with the Berry family and a service dog is trained to work with one individual. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com