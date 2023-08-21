How beloved was the 1983 Loris High School football team, the first in school history to reach the lower-state championship game?
“There used to be a saying in Loris on Friday nights: 'Last ones out of town, turn the lights off. It was a ghost town,'” said Anthony McCullough, a retired Horry County Police Department commander who was a starting defensive tackle on the 1983 team.
“We carried our own bleachers (on a trailer) for our fans for away games,” recalled Delaney Faircloth, another senior on the squad. “There were never enough."
And now this. A full 40 years after the team last thundered onto the field, the team walked slowly through the tunnel on Thursday to a heroes welcome. The 20 former players, many who still live in the Loris area, lined up on the field to be recognized at a pep rally to send the 2023 Lions off to battle in their season opener.
Some fans yelled out to the former players. A few stood and clapped. And everyone, it seemed, clapped their hands and stomped their feet on the aluminum bleachers.
This time, the aging Lions didn’t seek the spotlight, but it found them. Loris Athletic Director Barry Brooks and Assistant Athletic Director Brandon Day were planning the pep rally, and the 1983 team came to mind. They contacted a few players, who contacted a few more, and the recognition ceremony turned into a quasi-reunion.
“A lot of people remember that team,” Brooks said.
And little wonder.
That year, after dropping their opener 13-6 to Myrtle Beach, the Lions reeled off 12 straight wins, including a victory over top-ranked Mayo and a thrashing of arch-rival North Myrtle Beach, forcing a DJ from WNMB radio to walk from the beach to Loris to honor a bet. They earned a fifth-consecutive conference title, as the signs lining the fence beyond the end zone attest.
The bubble finally burst in a 13-6 loss to St. Johns one win short of the championship game.
When asked which game he’d like to play again — Myrtle Beach or St. Johns — former senior defensive end Jimmy McCullough offered an alternative answer. “I’d like to play North Myrtle Beach. We beat them, but I’d like to beat them again," he said.
On Thursday, those memories were fresh as the players relived their glory days in the shade of the Blue Pride Pavilion on the periphery of the football field.
They recalled bus rides from the high school in town out to Heniford Field on game nights. The rude greeting from opposing fans at the Mayo game. The lopsided win over North Myrtle Beach.
And they remembered the football field, when the bleachers were smaller, and the fancy synthetic surface was more down-to-earth.
“When we played the field was just dirt and grass,” Faircloth recalled. “Oh, man, they got it nice,” chipped in Jimmy McCullough.
The team had a great coach in the offbeat Allen O’Neill, who wore a beach hat that fans mimicked, recalled Brooks, who watched the 1983 Lions perform through the lens of a .35 mm movie camera, taping the games for the coaching staff to peruse.
“We packed the house,” Brooks said. “A lot of people in the stands wore white, floppy hats like McNeil.”
Brooks played under McNeil.
“He was the type of coach, you just believed in everything he said. He could get you to run through a wall for him,” he said.
McNeil employed the famous Wing-T, direct snap offense, running the ball repeatedly. William Todd was the quarterback, Brian Williams played tailback, Allan Freeman lined up at fullback.
“We averaged over 300 yards rushing a game,” recalled Jackie Williams, an all-state offensive tackle on the team.
But it was the stifling defense that keyed the Lions' success.
While linemen are often the unheralded workhorses on football teams, this particular Loris squad had a defensive end as the star attraction.
Richard McCullough, all 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds of him, was a man among boys, an unstoppable force. “Nobody could block him,” Brooks recalled.
McCullough went on to star and start three years at Clemson, and became the only Loris graduate to play in the NFL. He played two years with Denver, and made it to two Super Bowls.
In high school, he was named to the prestigious Parade All-American team his senior year at Loris. His jersey number is the only one ever retired by the Lions' football program. He still lives in the Loris area, but was unable to attend the pep rally due to a death in the family.
Richard joined his brother Anthony and cousin Jimmy on the starting defensive line of a 1983 team with loads of experiences — of 67 players, there were 65 juniors and seniors. And it was a good experience, one that the ’83 Lions hope will inspire this year’s squad to great heights.
“I think it’s a pretty nice gesture,” Anthony McCullough said of the honors received at the rally. "It’s going to give this year’s team something to play for.”
