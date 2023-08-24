Two large-scale projects — which are moving through the formal process of potentially being annexed — could come to the city of Conway, bringing hundreds of residential units.

The separate projects include more than 480 acres at U.S. 378 and Juniper Bay Road, as well as the Warden Station project that the city has been working with developers on since last year.

While the U.S. 378 proposed project hasn’t gone before city leaders at this point, the Warden Station project has caught the attention of nearby neighbors who fear the development will cause flooding and say the area’s infrastructure can’t handle more traffic.

But developers, who have worked with city staff to draft a development agreement, say the agreement is similar to a conservation subdivision or a type of subdivision meant to preserve land by creating smaller clusters of lots and smaller lots to conserve more open spaces.

“It’s not [a] conservation subdivision, but we took many of the aspects of the conservation subdivision regulations and incorporated those into our planned development district that we are proposing,” said Felix Pitts, an engineer with G3 Engineering who is representing the developer.

Some city council members have said the project’s outcome may be better than if it were located within unincorporated Horry County, citing the city’s design standards.

“People need to understand the growth is coming, and if it’s going to happen anyway, it’s better to happen in the city of Conway where design guideline standards are exponentially higher than that of Horry County,” said councilman William Goldfinch. “It’s better than what it otherwise may be.”

Goldfinch added that the longtime residents should not have to bear the cost of infrastructure improvements and new residents should be sharing those costs.

This week, the city council also unanimously approved an incentive application for a new hotel, the Holiday Inn at the University. The proposed 94- room hotel could be built at the corner of Highway 544 and Buccaneers Cove near Coastal Carolina University. City documents state the application is eligible for a seven-year reimbursement for the hospitality fees and property taxes.