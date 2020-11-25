By Steve Robertson
About a year ago, a head-on collision on S.C. 905 claimed the life of a young man widely known to his friends and family as someone who truly cared for others.
His car flipped four times and he was thrown from the vehicle. Sadly, he died shortly after being transported to Conway Medical Center.
Only a few months earlier, 24-year-old Jackson Hardee, had checked the box on his driver’s license application to be an organ donor. In this final caring act, he helped four other people live.
Two South Carolina men received Jackson’s kidneys; a 57-year-old North Carolina man, the father of four children, received Jackson’s heart; and a 69-year-old woman received his liver.
Jackson’s mother, Donna Buckley Hardee, has found comfort in knowing her son’s selflessness helped others, but a letter she received recently from one of the recipients brought home at Thanksgiving the impact Jackson continues to have on so many people.
“Jackson’s liver lives inside me and has given me a good life,” the recipient wrote. “I cannot say thank you enough to you for raising such a wonderful son who had made this decision and put it on his driver’s license. Not many young men his age would even think of doing this. We knew he was an awesome son and we know just how much you miss him. Please know that we keep him alive by talking about him and his great gift to me.”
Mrs. Hardee tears up as she reads the letter.
“I’ll always miss him. I can’t help but ask why this happened,” she said. “One part of me wants all of him, but to know he has given all of these people another chance at life, especially the ones with children, makes me so proud that he was a donor and continues to help people.”
Helping others is part of what made Jackson special, according to his brother Preston.
“He was such a caring person. He could just as easily not have been an organ donor. But that’s not who he was. He was the kind of guy who would give you the shirt off his back,” Hardee said. “I feel like he touched so many people and helped so many that he will always live on.”
Mrs. Hardee said Jackson was a very active boy who loved to hunt. Deer season merged into duck season, then to fishing and on into dove season. He was an outgoing sort of person who never met a stranger.
At Conway Medical Center, a ceremony held to honor Jackson for his organ donation drew more than 100 friends.
“They all told me how much they loved Jackson,” Mrs. Hardee said. “They told me how he had helped them whenever they needed him to help. He was truly a people person.”
Jackson attended Kingston Elementary School where one of his favorite teachers was physical education teacher T.J. Robertson, better known as Coach T.
“I had the honor of teaching Jackson during his elementary years at Kingston Elementary School. He was a cheerful little boy with his big brown eyes and boastful sense of humor. Often, he would be seen in head-to-toe camouflage,” she recalled. “He loved talking about anything that involved the wildlife or Clemson football. I loved listening to Jackson tell stories about his great outdoor adventures and how the Tigers are unstoppable.
“I taught Jackson in the early 2000s. This was the era of the famous saying, “git-er-done.” Boy, did Jackson love to say it! Jackson loved coming to my room after school to shoot basketball with me. As soon as the dismissal bell rang, I’d hear a loud voice in the gym scream out, ‘git-er-done, coach.’
“Jackson kept things simple and that is what I loved the most about him. He was just a sweet, kind and loving person. He was an organ donor because he truly cared about people. Ironically, the phrase, ‘git-we-done,’ symbolizes getting something done, no matter what, even if it is difficult and you don’t always have the means at hand. I bet Jackson is smiling from heaven at the organ recipients shouting, ‘got-er-done,’” Robertson said.
A desire to help others was part of Jackson’s upbringing. His grandmother and mother are also organ donors. Mrs. Hardee hopes others will consider the same option.
“People have the concept that if you become a donor the doctors are not going to try to save your life and that’s not true,” she said. “People need to educate themselves on it.”
Both mother and brother said Jackson’s impact on the lives of the organ recipients has helped them cope with his unexpected death.
“We won’t ever again be able to call him or talk to him,” his brother said. “Knowing how much he has helped other people doesn’t make the pain of his passing any easier. But it definitely helps with the grieving process. We are reminded of that daily.”
As Thanksgiving Day nears, four people once suffering life-threatening illnesses are also reminded daily of Jackson Hardee.
The recipient of his liver recently marked her “new” life with a special ceremony.
“On October 7, I had another birthday -- my first birthday after my liver transplant,” she wrote in a letter to the Hardees. “This was a special day of celebration by my family and friends, honoring the life of Jackson, who had so freely given me my life!...As we spent time in celebration, we shared all of the information we know about Jackson, his willingness to give his organs that others may live; we shared the fun side of life how he loved to laugh, dance and sing, how he loved hunting and loved his family...We can never tell you how grateful we are for the life he gave back to me.”
Those he helped:
• A 37-year-old South Carolina man received the left kidney. He has one child and works as a warehouse janitor. He was placed on the transplant waiting list two years before the surgery. The transplanted kidney had immediate function, and the patient was recovering well following surgery.
• A 47-year-old South Carolina man received the left kidney. This gentleman has one child and works as a warehouse supervisor. In his spare time he enjoys listening to music. The transplanted kidney had immediate function, and the patient was recovering well after surgery.
• A 69-year-old South Carolina woman received the donated liver. She is a babysitter and driver, who loves to read, travel, shop and work in her yard. The transplanted liver had immediate function, and she is recovering well.
• A 57-year-old North Carolina man received the donated heart. The man is the father of four children. He previously worked in the prison system before receiving the donated heart. He loves to play sports and watch television. The heart had immediate function, and he is recovering well.
For information about becoming an organ donor click on this link:
https://sharinghopesc.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2017_Registry_Q_A_and_Transplant_Info.pdf
