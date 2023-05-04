David Rickert lived a life that reflected his favorite Bible verse.
“So we make it our goal to please him, whether we are at home in the body or away from it.” -2 Corinthians 5:9
And for decades, he implemented his mission statement to preach, pray and plug away as he led congregations, visited community members and ministered to youth.
The longtime Conway pastor who led Bethany Bible Chapel died April 18. He was 80.
“We have so many memories,” said Rickert’s wife of 56 years, Doris. “It’s just unreal.”
David Rickert lived to please his savior and bring people to the Lord. He welcomed all people – no matter their background – into church. But he also ministered to people who didn’t attend his church. He had a longing to bring people to the Lord, no matter if they attended Bethany or another church or no church at all.
"He was a very simple and direct preacher," Doris Rickert said. "His goal was to see souls saved."
Rickert loved basketball, and used that as an avenue to minister to children. He even served as the team chaplain for the Conway High football team in 1995.
“He wanted to see people saved and please his Lord,” said Charles Hardee, a member of Bethany Bible Chapel. “That’s his legacy right there.
“He’s not ashamed of the Lord Jesus Christ. I’ve never met a man that’s got the heart for lost people like he has.”
David and Doris Rickert met as children in church in Philadelphia.
Married in 1966, the couple spent their marriage devoting themselves to ministry. Their ministry took them from Philadelphia to North Carolina to the Bahamas and to Conway. Together they had three children, as well as 14 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
They spent their early years of marriage in North Carolina, working in a children’s home. The couple was responsible for 12 school-aged boys who came from troubled homes.
Rickert wrote much of his family’s history in 2019 in a book titled A Journey of Faith.
“He just had it on his mind that he should write the stories of our lives,” Doris Rickert said. “And I’m so glad he did.”
After their time in North Carolina, they were eventually called to Conway, where David Rickert began preaching full-time.
“Moving to Conway, S.C., was quite a change for us!” he wrote in 2019. “You might call it ‘culture shock!’ Tobacco and tourism were the main source of income, with little industry in the area.”
Rickert was a natural, yet not pushy evangelist. He and his family frequently visited people in the community - a routine their children thought everyone did in the evenings throughout the week.
"That's what everybody did, they thought," Doris Rickert said. "They didn't know any better."
After ten years in Conway, their family moved to Winston Salem, North Carolina, where he worked with Parkway Chapel.
Rickert had an outstanding personality, Hardee said. The two met in 1973 when the Rickerts first moved to Conway. It was around the time Hardee’s mother died, and Hardee will never forget the way David Rickert embraced his family at the cemetery.
“I’d never seen anyone so excited at a cemetery, excited to speak to people,” Hardee said. “I said to myself, ‘Boy this feller right here, he’s right there with the family.’ He fit in. He came down here with us southerners and fitted in.”
Hardee said Rickert was simply down to Earth.
“He’s just like somebody you felt like you knew,” he said. “He’s no stranger, just like you knew him all your life.”
Doris Rickert said her husband was a great father to his children.
"He taught his children well," she said. "We have a wonderful legacy to see [children and grandchildren] all together."
By the early 1990s, Rickert wrote, while his family was living in Winston Salem, the Lord called his family back to Conway.
Rickert served the rest of his career at Bethany Bible Chapel until he retired in 2019.
“Dealing with getting older is a very real experience in one’s journey of faith!” David Rickert wrote in his book. “More and more, I began to feel my age. The time comes when we pass our prime in effectiveness, both physically and mentally. We begin to lose energy, imagination, focus and the drive necessary to lead God’s people. I became convinced it was time to step back from full-time pastoral ministry at Bethany.”
He announced his news to the congregation in 2018, and in February 2019, the chapel held a day of celebration in his honor to remember his 36 years of ministry in Conway.
Rickert wrote that it was time for a younger preacher to step into the role.
One of those preachers is Duncan Perry, associate pastor at Bethany.
Perry said Rickert taught him the power of visiting people.
“He put himself in places where he knew people weren’t believers … one of the key things was going into people’s spaces in a non-invasive way,” Perry said. “One of the great blessings of my life, as far as Dave is concerned, is he helped me keep a finger on the pulse of what outreach should look like and could look like in Conway.”
David Rickert will be missed by his family, church family and those who he was ministering to until his last days on Earth.
"I just can't imagine who he's seeing in heaven, and who he'd like to see," Doris Rickert said.
The legacy he leaves behind reminds his loved ones of one important message: preach, pray and plug away.
