There wasn't a parking space left anywhere in Downtown Conway Thursday night as three events simultaneously kicked off the Christmas season.
The evening began with the first night of the Celebration of Lights on Marina Drive beginning at 5:30 p.m. That was followed by solo singing on Laurel Street.
The tree lighting was next with the entire Coastal Carolina University football team appearing as special guests. Chauncey was there, along with cheerleaders and a dance team.
The Conway High School marching band played, and choirs from Conway High School and Conway Middle School sang.
The four captains of the CCU football team switched the flip to light the tree, which, for the first time, is located in what city leaders are calling the Town Square at 200 Laurel St.
A big surprise promised for the event was the total coverage of the nearby water tower with small white lights that came on with the tree lights.
After the tree lighting, everyone was invited to shop Downtown Conway where stores and restaurants were open late. The extended hours for downtown shoppers will be back Dec. 9 and 16.
