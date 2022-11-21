A Hampton Inn & Suites hotel may be built walking distance from the Cherry Grove Fishing Pier in North Myrtle Beach.
The city's planning commission approved a major amendment to the Prince Resort Planned Development District during the Nov. 15 meeting.
That amendment revised a proposal that was brought before the city for the first time in 2019 but was postponed due to the pandemic to include a "full-service hotel and related parking structure," according to public documents.
In 2019, the plan detailed "the construction and operation of a Hampton Inn & Suites hotel with 127, one-bedroom units on the oceanfront and second row parking garage providing 147 public parking spaces free of charge, distributed, and reallocated between the existing Prince Resort parking garage on the second-row parcel, ground-level surface parking, and the new Hampton Inn & Suites parking garage. Of the 147 public spaces, seven were to be provided at ground level between the two parking garages."
As the plan currently stands after the most recent amendment, the potential construction near the Cherry Grove Fishing Pier would be a 156-bedroom oceanfront Hampton Inn & Suites with seven temporary parking spaces on the ground floor, a second-row parking garage with 209 parking spaces with 41 spaces for the public on the first and second floors and a relocated public dune walkover.
The Prince Resort Planned Development District holds four lots and two of them are vacant, according to L. Suzanne Pritchard, a senior planner and urban designer for the city.
"Right now, two of those lots are vacant. So that's going to be the Hampton Inn and parking garage for the Hampton Inn," she said. "It was recommended for approval by Planning Commission to go to City Council, and that was already approved previously. All they've done is add a floor, basically."
In the two lots that are not vacant stand a Prince Resort hotel and a condo building, according to public land records.
The Prince Resort PDD amendment will be brought before North Myrtle Beach City Council later this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.