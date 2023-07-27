Mickey Pace lived a life full of service and one where he always took the chance to show love to others.
It speaks to just what the community lost the day he died.
“You’ll hear the same story from everyone, you’re going to hear it a lot - he loved talking and he loved people,” said his wife June Pace.
A cobbler in Conway, Mickey Pace owned Speights Shoe Service, a shoe repair shop that has relocated several times throughout the years from the coast to Conway. He bought the store at the start of 2001 from the Speights after being trained in the trade.
The shop made its final home in the Wild West Boots building in Conway, where it's been for the past ten years. Pace could be found there most days if he wasn’t at home or at church.
His wife would typically be nearby - the two were inseparable, even running the shop together. They were married 44 years.
“I’m just lost, I’m totally lost and there’s no other way to put it,” June Pace said. “I have a good family and a good church family. They’ve been wonderful. I don't know what I’d do without them, they act like they can’t do enough for me.”
With Pace’s passing, there is now a void in shoe repair services in the area - a service that is already hard to find.
Cobblers usually train apprentices to take over once they retire, but June Pace said they were never able to find one. Either the work was too difficult or no one showed up to learn.
With that, those in the community looking for shoe repair will have to look elsewhere.
June Pace said she has had calls from people in Florence and Columbia asking to get their shoes repaired and even customers mailing shoes in, which she has to mail back.
While the shop isn’t taking on any new jobs and plans to permanently close, clients can continue to pick up their fixed shoes over the next three to four weeks, June Pace said, adding many people are just stopping in to pay their respects.
‘He would drop everything to help’
Mickey Pace served his country and community, having joined the United States Navy after graduating from high school, and then served as an officer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department and Conway Police Department before becoming a cobbler. He was also a reserve officer with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.
He and his wife met while she was working at a jewelry shop and he was running security at the store for Myrtle Beach police.
June describes it as love at first sight, and the rest was history.
She enjoyed working with her husband in the shop, fishing with him, sharing quiet nights after work and watching TV together.
Mickey Pace loved cooking and was a huge Gamecock fan, so much so that if it wasn’t black and garnet, it didn’t exist to him.
He also was a survivor of multiple forms of cancer, and never shied away from work or complained – regardless of what was going on in his life.
For those who needed their shoes fixed or their stomachs filled, he was there waiting for them.
His family and friends describe him as a man who they could depend on and someone who stood true to his word. He made people smile and they could always count on him to listen.
Even after his death last month, past clients continue to call and visit the store from near and far to pay their respects. At work, his kindness spread to employees and customers.
June Pace said that a tribal chief once visited to get footwear repaired and Mickey Pace didn’t charge for the repairs. She said her husband didn’t feel the need to as the repairs were nothing significant and he wasn’t sure how well the repairs would hold.
The next day, the chief brought him a hand-carved arrow as a gift that hangs up above the shop.
In his workshop, thank you letters and cards from happy customers and clients are displayed, showing appreciation for the man who did more than fix shoes.
For those working at Wild West, Mickey became a second father figure for most of them and was always around to help. He told "dad jokes", kept his grill in the back to cook and always pitched in – even if it wasn’t his job.
Rich Prividera, who handles shipping and receiving at the Conway store, said Mickey was someone who always offered a hand to help.
“Mickey used to help me with orders, he would drop everything to help. He never shied away from work no matter what he was feeling…from any kind of work even the UPS deliveries if we weren’t here,” Prividera said. “That’s how I learned. It’s really weird without him, it’s really quiet not hearing his machinery.”
But the memories are special.
“It’s great to go back on memories but it still doesn’t make it any easier, you just go forward,” he said.
Coworkers say the cobbler had a comforting presence that made them feel safe and protected, and he went out of his way to help.
Tammy Johnson, Brynn Tran and Abbey Schneider all worked with Mickey Pace at the Conway store.
Johnson said she remembers when she first started working and how Mickey and June welcomed her with open arms, making a meal for her. He helped fix her car when the battery was loose and he was once was bitten by a snake that was in the building while trying to remove it. He went back to work like nothing happened.
“He would always rescue us and he’d make us feel protected. He was a great man who is really, really missed,” she said.
Tran and Schneider said they loved the dad jokes Mickey Pace made and agreed that he really was a protector.
“He always told jokes, he always wanted people to make people smile,” Tran said. “Whenever we had an issue, when we felt uncomfortable he’d come and stand with us.
“He was a lovable guy,” she said.
‘A down-to-Earth guy’
Mickey Pace was a deacon at his church, Sweetwater Branch Baptist, and taught Sunday classes to the youth. His faith was just as important to him as his family and his work.
At his church, he was known for wearing many hats, said his friend and pastor Charles Mixon. The two met in 2001 at the church before Mixon was a pastor. Mickey later had a hand in making that happen.
“When you first meet Mickey, you meet a friend, genuine. What you see is what you get. He was a down-to-Earth guy,” Mixon said. “You knew where he stood, you never wondered; he helped raise my two children.
“There’s a little bit of Mickey in everyone in this church, all the young people, a whole generation was affected by our ministry and Mickey and June.”
Not only did Mickey Pace help with the youth, he helped Mixon become pastor of the church while serving on a pastor selection committee. Some of Mixon’s favorite memories of Pace come from church activities.
“River baptisms in December, now that was cold, but he was there,” Mixon said. “But whenever I was sick, he would go with me to the hospital and he’d always find a way to make you laugh through difficult times.
“I have to catch myself sometimes; you catch yourself asking yourself, ‘Oh we gotta go ask Mickey, what does he think’ about things.”
Mixon last spoke with Mickey Pace on the Saturday before he died, saying Mickey was feeling a little under the weather. When Monday came, Mixon received the news. He said he presided over the service and that the attendance was unbelievable.
“It was a very sweet service, I was very impressed that in the middle of a work day, in the middle of a work week, so many people showed up to pay their respects to Mickey,” Mixon said. “It means a lot.”
He said that Pace’s old grill was donated to the church and will be refreshed and used during the church’s homecoming the first week in October, as the church is celebrating 130 years of service.
“Mickey won’t be with us, but a part of him will,” Mixon said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.