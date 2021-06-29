An item that some may consider an eye sore in Loris could show back up on city council’s agenda in the coming months: the city’s lawsuit over the old Loris High School.
The city is currently in the center of litigation with the land owner Nathan Hardwick III over the nearly 17-acre property at the corner of Broad and McQueen streets. The city filed the suit in March 2020, claiming it had no responsibility to maintain the now-dilapidated property.
The city was given permission in the 1990s to use sections of the property, but the city stopped using it in 2014.
Now, the roof of the former high school is caving in, graffiti is written across the exterior walls of the former library building and windows have been shattered by trespassers.
Mayor Todd Harrelson, who attended the old high school in the ‘70s and early ‘80s, said an update in the lawsuit could be discussed among council members as early as the next city council meeting in July.
“It’s sort of haunting sometimes,” Harrelson said. “Twenty years ago, it was rock solid except for a few leaks.”
The disagreement arose over the ownership and responsibility of keeping up with the property. The lawsuit is now stayed as the parties try to come to an “amicable solution,” the city’s attorney Kenneth Moss said.
“The city’s not obligated to do anything,” Moss said. “I don't think the city’s going to willingly do anything to clean this property up unless the city’s getting something in return because I don’t think the city has an obligation to clean this property up. And I’m pretty satisfied that’s what the real estate documents provide. Obviously Mr. Hardwick and his attorneys feel differently and that’s why we have a dispute.”
Multiple structures remain on the property: the original high school that was built in 1930, the gymnasium built in 1969, the field house and a building where the library and cafeteria were once located.
The Horry County land records map would lead one to believe the largest parcel on the campus is owned by Hardwick, while three smaller parcels are owned by the city, which includes the gymnasium and two sections of the high school building.
But that’s not technically the case.
The specific areas the lawsuit addresses are the gymnasium, the auditorium and the one-story wing of the high school, which are the areas on the property the city used for nearly two decades.
The city entered into an agreement with Hardwick in 1995 that would allow the city to use the gym, according to the suit.
In 1997, the city entered into an agreement to use the one-story wing of the old high school building, the suit states. During that same time of the agreement, the city entered into a quitclaim bill of sale. The suit states the terms of the lease agreement included particular ways the city could use the building and states no estate shall pass from the landlord to the tenant as a result of the lease agreement.
In 1998, the city and Hardwick entered into a property agreement that allowed the city to lease and use the auditorium.
These multiple agreements and leases were recorded in Horry County deed books at different points between 1995 and 2003.
Now the city has turned to litigation to come to a solution.
“The problem is the legal title holder has asserted it is the city’s responsibility to maintain it or to tear it down because the city was a tenant, but the city surrendered that property before the property deteriorated and so the city’s firm in its position that they don’t have an obligation to do it,” Moss said.
The lawsuit was stayed in May 2020 to take a timeout and come up with a creative, amicable solution, but since then there has not been much traction in the case, Moss said.
“One [reason] is the council’s been focused on other priorities for the city and no proposals have been made by the property owner,” Moss said. “So maybe a meeting or two ago, I was given instructions by the council to go ahead and get the lawsuit moving.”
Moss said some members of city council still want to have a sit-down meeting and try to resolve it amicably with the property owner and “maybe end up with some of the property for the city recreation department.”
“But other members of the council question the abilities of the city to fund that,” he said, adding: “I’m hopeful that there’s more substantive conversation back and forth but at the end of the day, the court will decide who owns that property and who’s ultimately responsible for cleaning it up. I’m hopeful that the parties can do it without the court having to decide but we haven’t been able to get it done so far.”
Hardwick — who is listed in the lawsuit as the general partner of the Nathan E Hardwick III Family Limited Partnership — could not be reached for comment.
Harrelson said he considers the property one of his main projects as mayor — a project he has wanted to focus on from the time he became mayor.
“The only way to work it out was to file a suit and that doesn’t mean it can’t work out,” Harrelson said. “It was obvious it was going backwards. It was starting to look bad. It was like everyday I was getting a call from somebody asking what we were going to do with the old high school.”
At this point, Harrelson said he wants “things to be done fair and square for all the parties involved.”
Harrelson said he believes if the deterioration had been intercepted, the main school building could have become a public safety building, city hall or a police station. But trying to save it now would be tough “unless someone has a bunch of money.”
“I’d love to see it fixed up, I’d love to see the gym fixed up,” he said. “All I can see is a building that could have been preserved.”
