By KATHY ROPP
The satisfaction of providing a backyard where her two sons could romp around was the impetus that caused Niasia Barner to pursue a Habitat for Humanity home.
After a year of working hard to put in her sweat equity, her hope for her boys has become a reality.
Barner and a large group of supporters gathered at her home in Hope’s Crossing Friday at lunchtime to pray and dedicate the new home.
Her boys, 4 and 2-years-old, however, chose to go to school instead of attending the home dedication.
Niasia previously told a Habitat official that the first thing she planned to do in her new home is just “open the back door and let my kids run around in the backyard.”
She also planned to cook a nice dinner.
The Myrtle Beach native said Friday that she has been living in a large Myrtle Beach apartment complex that was safe and okay, but it had no backyard. As a Conwayite now, she expects next year to transfer Jaydin and Kamren to Conway schools.
The Dave and Busters employee will live in Habitat’s Faith Build home constructed thanks to Faith Partners that included Wellspring Church, Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, Kingston Presbyterian Church, Midtown Vineyard Church, First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach, Surfside Presbyterian Church, Sandy Grove Baptist Church and Ocean View Baptist Church.
The home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living area and a kitchen with brand new appliances including a washing machine and dryer in their own small utility room.
Habitat’s Family Services Director Michelle Morgan said Barner was always willing to help when she called.
“Every time her response was ‘Yes, ma’am.,’” Morgan said, adding that Barner had put in about 400 hours of “sweat equity.”
She said building a Habitat home isn’t just about building a house. It’s about building a life, building hope and building a future, she said.
Barner took the opportunity to thank God, without him she said Friday’s big event wouldn’t have been possible.
She also thanked the faith builders who made her new home possible.
Rachel Cannon, development director for Habitat, said the house showed what can be done when Christians join together, not worrying about denominations or doctrine, but just determined to show love to others.
Along with the new house, Barner received a number of gifts to use in her home.
First was three handmade quilts, one each for the Barner family, made by the Grand Strand Quilters.
Number two was a Bible to encourage her and remind her of God’s word.
The third was a gift card to Lowe’s for lawn equipment and a computer so she can keep up with her expenditures.
She was also given new beds for each room and a gift card that will cover several months of food.
Tommy Moore, pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Myrtle Beach said Barner and others showed up every day to work on the house, but it was God who built the house.
He quoted IISamuel 7:28-29 that says, And now, O Lord God, You are God, and Your words are true, and You have promised this goodness to Your servant. Now therefore, let it please You to bless the house of Your servant, that it may continue forever before You; for You, O Lord God, have spoken it, and with Your blessing let the house of Your servant be blessed forever. New King James Version.
The large group that attended the dedication ceremony then circled the house, joined hands and prayed for Barner and her sons.
The satisfaction of providing a backyard where her two sons could romp around was the impetus that caused Niasia Barner to pursue a Habitat for Humanity home.
After a year of working hard to put in her sweat equity, her hope for her boys has become a reality.
Barner and a large group of supporters gathered at her home in Hope’s Crossing Friday at lunchtime to pray and dedicate the new home.
Her boys, 4 and 2-years-old, however, chose to go to school instead of attending the home dedication.
Niasia previously told a Habitat official that the first thing she planned to do in her new home is just “open the back door and let my kids run around in the backyard.”
She also planned to cook a nice dinner.
The Myrtle Beach native said Friday that she has been living in a large Myrtle Beach apartment complex that was safe and okay, but it had no backyard. As a Conwayite now, she expects next year to transfer Jaydin and Kamren to Conway schools.
The Dave and Busters employee will live in Habitat’s Faith Build home constructed thanks to Faith Partners that included Wellspring Church, Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, Kingston Presbyterian Church, Midtown Vineyard Church, First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach, Surfside Presbyterian Church, Sandy Grove Baptist Church and Ocean View Baptist Church.
The home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living area and a kitchen with brand new appliances including a washing machine and dryer in their own small utility room.
Habitat’s Family Services Director Michelle Morgan said Barner was always willing to help when she called.
“Every time her response was ‘Yes, ma’am.,’” Morgan said, adding that Barner had put in about 400 hours of “sweat equity.”
She said building a Habitat home isn’t just about building a house. It’s about building a life, building hope and building a future, she said.
Barner took the opportunity to thank God, without him she said Friday’s big event wouldn’t have been possible.
She also thanked the faith builders who made her new home possible.
Rachel Cannon, development director for Habitat, said the house showed what can be done when Christians join together, not worrying about denominations or doctrine, but just determined to show love to others.
Along with the new house, Barner received a number of gifts to use in her home.
First was three handmade quilts, one each for the Barner family, made by the Grand Strand Quilters.
Number two was a Bible to encourage her and remind her of God’s word.
The third was a gift card to Lowe’s for lawn equipment and a computer so she can keep up with her expenditures.
She was also given new beds for each room and a gift card that will cover several months of food.
Tommy Moore, pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Myrtle Beach said Barner and others showed up every day to work on the house, but it was God who built the house.
He quoted IISamuel 7:28-29 that says, And now, O Lord God, You are God, and Your words are true, and You have promised this goodness to Your servant. Now therefore, let it please You to bless the house of Your servant, that it may continue forever before You; for You, O Lord God, have spoken it, and with Your blessing let the house of Your servant be blessed forever. New King James Version.
The large group that attended the dedication ceremony then circled the house, joined hands and prayed for Barner and her sons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.