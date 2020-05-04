Crooked Oak Restaurant owner Chris Snyder and employees Andrew Stearn and Ryan Bland show boxes of produce that are being sold in front of the Crooked Oak Restaurant in Conway. The Crooked Oak, A&A Produce and HTC will team up Wednesday to give away free hot dogs, hamburgers and a few pieces of fruit or vegetables to all area first providers. The giveaway will run from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Laurel Street in front of the Crooked Oak. All the first providers have to do is drive up and accept their treat.