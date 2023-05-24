At 98 years old, Loris resident Jean Powell Dozier still knows how to work a crowd.

She’s got wit.

“Are you reading the right one?” she asked Mayor Todd Harrelson as he was reading a proclamation honoring her lifetime of service to the city.

The crowd, full of her colleagues, neighbors, friends and family, erupted in laughter.

She then held her cane like a baseball bat and pretended to hit Harrelson. And again, her loved ones looked on with loving amusement.

A long-time lover of blue jeans, Dozier has style, too.

Sarah Smith of the Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments, who has known Dozier for about 30 years, said Dozier is always dressed well.

When she walked into her surprise party held in the lobby of Anderson Brothers Bank on Highway 701 in Loris on Tuesday, thrown by her good friend Lisa Rife, the vice president of the branch, Dozier was dressed as if the party wasn’t a surprise at all.

Her splashes of yellow across her blue floral button down matched the party decor perfectly. And the golden sparkly sash Rife put on her that read, “aged to perfection,” matched it, too.

Dozier is usually a step ahead of everyone else it seems. She asked Smith to tell the crowd about the time she accurately predicted Smith’s pregnancy almost 19 years ago after she told Dozier she wasn’t feeling well during a conference. Now, Smith is the mother of a recent high school graduate.

“[Dozier] contributed a tremendous part of herself to our wellbeing,” Harrelson said during the proclamation that declared May 23 Jean Powell Dozier Day in Loris.

“It was a one-horse town,” Dozier said about Loris, referring to when she first moved there with her late husband in the 1950s. “I didn’t think anybody had a name.”

Dozier, an outgoing and friendly lady, elaborated, saying that when she first moved to Loris, while it was a small town, the area didn’t yet have that everybody-knows-everybody feel that it has today. People were not as neighborly as they are today in Loris, she said.