Eight people, including two incumbents, have filed to fill three seats on the Myrtle Beach City Council.
The three seats are for four-year terms. All of the seats on the city council are nonpartisan and at-large, meaning the city does not have districts.
Incumbents Michael Chestnut and John Krajc have filed for re-election.
The others who have filed are Stuart Behar, Debbie Conner, Kenya Hennigan, Bill McClure, Myra Starnes and former city councilman Randal Wallace.
Incumbent Phil Render is not seeking re-election.
City residents must register to vote by Oct. 6 for the Nov. 7 elections.
People can register to vote at any Horry County library, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce off Oak Street, as well as the state Department of Motor Vehicles, the state Department of Social Services and the health department all located off 21st Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. People can also register at the Horry County Voters Registration and Elections department located off 4th Avenue in Conway or at horrycountysc.gov.
All candidates and voters must live in the city.
The election commission will certify the election results on Nov. 9 at city hall and determine if a runoff will be held two weeks later.
