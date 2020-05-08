Police charged a 79-year-old man with murder in connection with a deadly shooting in Horry County, authorities said.
Horry County Police Department spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov confirmed Carl Joseph Braun is the suspect the agency arrested on Friday in connection to the case.
Jail records say Braun is from the Myrtle Beach area.
Naomi Morris, 84, of Murrells Inlet died from injuries she suffered in the shooting, Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said in a news release.
Horry County police responded to the reported shooting on Edisto Court around 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.