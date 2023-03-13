A 75-year-old suspected of committing fraud at banks in Pawleys Island and Charleston in January was charged with robbing a bank in Aynor last week, authorities said.
John Henry Stack of Myrtle Beach was booked Saturday on charges of armed robbery and entering a bank with the intent to steal, according to law enforcement officials.
Stack is also a suspect in fraud cases at the Truist bank branch in Pawleys Island and Charleston in January. In those cases, he presented another person's identification to illicitly draw funds, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said Stack robbed the Anderson Brothers Bank in Aynor on Friday.
He is being held without bail at J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.